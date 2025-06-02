- Home
- Entertainment
- Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan to Akshay Khanna, Twinkle Khanna: 6 Bollywood couples with the highest net worth
Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan to Akshay Khanna, Twinkle Khanna: 6 Bollywood couples with the highest net worth
Bollywood's elite couples have built impressive fortunes not just through their film careers, but also through smart business ventures, luxury brands, endorsements, sports investments. Let's see which couple reigns supreme in the wealth department
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
From Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna to Shahrukh Khan and Gauri, some Bollywood couples possess incredible wealth. Let's find out who's the richest among them.
According to CNBC TV 18, Kareena Kapoor has a net worth of ₹485 crore, while Saif Ali Khan's wealth is estimated at ₹1200 crore, including luxurious homes and real estate. Their combined net worth is ₹1685 crore.
Shahrukh Khan, one of the world's richest actors, built his fortune through blockbusters, his VFX company, and KKR. Gauri Khan's design brand adds to their combined ₹8096 crore net worth, making them Bollywood's richest couple (per DNA India).
Akshay Kumar's wealth comes from films, endorsements, and investments. Twinkle Khanna, a bestselling author and entrepreneur, adds to their combined ₹3542 crore net worth (per DNA India).
Aditya Chopra, head of Yash Raj Films, has a net worth of ₹7200 crore. His wife, Rani Mukerji, adds ₹200 crore, bringing their combined wealth to ₹7400 crore (per DNA).
While Sonam Kapoor has her own wealth, her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja, boasts a net worth of ₹4805 crore. Their combined wealth is estimated at ₹4900 crore (per DNA India).
Anushka Sharma's net worth is ₹300 crore, while cricketer Virat Kohli's is ₹1000 crore. From fashion labels to endorsements and investments, their combined wealth reaches ₹1300 crore (per GQ).