After the victim’s identity was revealed publicly on December 26, the Madras High Court had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) made up of only women to investigate the case.

Chennai: Gnanasekar, the sole accused in the Anna University rape case, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Chennai Mahila Court. The court said that he should not receive any special considerations in jail and can be released only after serving 30 years in jail. The court had earlier found Gnanasekar guilty of all 11 charges against him, including rape. The prosecution had demanded the maximum punishment. However, Gnanasekar pleaded for a lesser sentence, stating that he had an elderly mother to care for and no one else to look after her.

Mahila Court Judge M Rajalakshmi gave the verdict four days after finding Gnanasekaran guilty of all 11 charges, including rape. On December 24, a woman filed a complaint at the Kotturpuram All Women Police Station. She said Gnanasekaran had threatened her while she was with a male friend on the university campus and then raped her. The prosecution said he also recorded the assault on his mobile phone.

On February 24, the SIT finished its investigation and submitted a 100-page charge sheet to the magistrate. On March 7, the case was moved to the Mahila Court, which formally charged Gnanasekaran under various laws, including criminal trespass, wrongful restraint, abduction, rape, and charges under the IT Act and the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Women Harassment Act.