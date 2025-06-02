Sonakshi Sinha rejected THESE 7 films that later became blockbusters
Sonakshi Sinha, now 38, has been in the film industry for 15 years, appearing in over 25 films. But did you know she also turned down five major movies? Let's find out which ones...
Housefull 4 (2019)
Director Farhad Samji reportedly approached Sonakshi for this comedy, but she declined. The film became a hit, earning ₹194.60 crore. It starred Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Hegde, and Chunky Panday.
Hasina Parkar (2017)
Sonakshi was the first choice for Apoorva Lakhia's film, but she declined. Shraddha Kapoor was eventually cast. The film flopped, earning only ₹8.03 crore.
Mubarakan (2017)
Directed by Anees Bazmee, this film starred Arjun Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Ileana D'Cruz, Neha Sharma, and Anil Kapoor. Sonakshi was reportedly the initial choice for a lead role, but after she declined, Athiya and Ileana were cast. The film performed averagely, collecting ₹55.59 crore.
Udta Punjab (2016)
This film had an average box office performance. Sonakshi was approached for Abhishek Chaubey's crime drama, but she declined, and Alia Bhatt took the role. The film, which also starred Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh, earned ₹60.33 crore.
Race 2 (2013)
This semi-hit film collected ₹100.45 crore. It was the sequel to the 2008 film 'Race.' Directors Abbas-Mustan approached Sonakshi, but she wasn't interested. The film starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ameesha Patel, Anil Kapoor, and Bipasha Basu.