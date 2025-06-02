- Home
Aamir Khan's movies: Sitaare Zameen Par to Mahabharat; 5 upcoming films of the actor
There's a lot of buzz around Aamir Khan's upcoming films, from 'Sitaare Zameen Par' to 'Mahabharat'. Here's the scoop
| Updated : Jun 02 2025, 12:28 PM
1 Min read
15
Image Credit : Social Media
Sitaare Zameen Par
Fans are eagerly awaiting Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. Made on a budget of 80 crore, the film is slated to release on June 20th.
25
Image Credit : Social Media
Lahore 1947
Aamir Khan is producing Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta's film 'Lahore 1947'.
35
Image Credit : Social Media
Mahabharat
Aamir Khan recently revealed that he will be making the film 'Mahabharat'. It will be a big-budget film.
45
Image Credit : Social Media
Rajkumar Hirani's Untitled Film
Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani will soon be seen in a film together. However, the title of this film has not been decided yet.
55
Image Credit : Social Media
Allu Arjun's Untitled Film
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and South megastar Allu Arjun might appear together in a film. However, this news has not been officially confirmed yet.
