The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Monday, with water levels rising across multiple districts due to persistent rainfall. The India Meteorological Department’s Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati has warned of moderate to very heavy rainfall in most parts of the state, and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated pockets, worsening the crisis in the coming days.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), two more deaths were reported on Sunday from Cachar and Sribhumi districts, pushing the total flood and landslide-related fatalities in the state to 10 this year. ASDMA also stated that around four lakh people are reeling under the deluge across 15 districts.

Cachar remains the worst-affected district, with over one lakh residents impacted. Sribhumi follows with 85,000 affected, and Nagaon with 62,000.

Thousands Displaced, Relief Efforts Intensify

Relief operations are in full swing with 155 relief camps and distribution centres operational in 12 districts. These camps are currently sheltering 10,272 displaced individuals. In the past 24 hours, authorities have distributed over 1,090 quintals of rice, 284 quintals of dal, 952 quintals of salt, and more than 4,700 litres of mustard oil to the affected populations.

ASDMA reported that 764 villages remain inundated, and nearly 3,525 hectares of crop area have been damaged. Embankments, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure have also suffered extensive damage due to the swelling floodwaters.

Rivers Breach Danger Marks

Major rivers including the Brahmaputra are flowing above the danger mark at several points such as Dibrugarh and Nimatighat. Its tributaries—Dhansiri at Numaligarh and Kopili at Kampur—are also overflowing. The Barak River is above the danger mark at Badarpur Ghat, with its tributaries Kushiyara and Katakhal similarly breaching safe levels at Sribhumi and Matizuri, respectively.

With continuous rainfall in Assam and surrounding regions, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has warned of deteriorating conditions in low-lying and riverbank areas. Residents in these vulnerable zones have been urged to remain alert and cooperate with authorities.