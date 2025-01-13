VIDEO: Ajith Kumar wins Dubai 24H race; kisses wife Shalini, enjoys with his team and more (WATCH)

Ajith Kumar finished third in the Dubai 24H racing event on Sunday, celebrating with his family in the pit lane. Following his victory, celebrities such as R Madhavan and Sivakarthikeyan sent their congrats.

VIDEO Ajith Kumar wins Dubai 24H race; kisses wife Shalini, enjoys with his team and more
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 10:00 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Ajith Kumar, the Tamil celebrity, finished third in the Dubai 24H racing event on January 12. The Good Bad Ugly actor celebrated the feat with a passionate kiss to his wife Shalini, who was cheering him on in the pit lane. A video of the incident was circulated on the internet.

In a video posted by the Ajith Kumar Fans Club on X, Ajith is seen hugging and kissing his wife, Shalini, while the crowd cheers. He then turned to his daughter Anoushka, who was standing behind her mother, and gave her a big embrace and kiss as well.

Another footage shows the actor excitedly sprinting from the pit lane while brandishing the Indian flag. The caption read, "Easily the BEST Moment of Today's Celebrations."

Check out the video here:
Celebrities such as R Madhavan, Sivakarthikeyan, and director Adhik Ravichandran expressed their admiration and congratulated him on social media following his outstanding performance. Madhavan, who was there at the location to watch the historic triumph and race, couldn't contain his delight when the 'trickster' Ajith pulled off the incredible accomplishment.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

He dashed forward with his camera, pointing it at Ajith to record the moment. Madhavan relished his fan moment while waiting for Ajith, who was posing for others and patiently waiting for their turn. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

In another tweet, the Railway Men actor uploaded a cheerful photo with Ajith, who was waving the Indian flag. Madhavan wrote with the photo, "So, so proud. What a man. The one and only, Ajith Kumar (sic)."

Adhik Ravichandran, the director of Ajith's Good Bad Ugly, posted a heartfelt video of Ajith celebrating his triumph with his kid and teammates. Along with the video, he wrote, "You made India proud. We love you, sir. We are all proud of you, dear #AjithKumar racing (sic)."

Karthik Subbaraj wrote, "Congratulations #Ajith Sir & team. Inspiring achievement (sic)."

Popular Tamil director Siva wrote, "CONGRATULATIONS, dear AJITH SIR! Wishing you and your team immense happiness. Keep winning, sir, and continue to inspire us always. Great respect and love for your grit, perseverance, and determination (sic)."

Actor Sivakarthikeyan wrote, Big congratulations to you, AK sir, for your perseverance. Proud moment, sir (sic)."

Naga Chaitanya, sharing a series of photos of Ajith from his race, wrote, "Ajith sir!! What a journey what a win ! A big cheers and congratulations for making us proud (sic)." Notably, Chay is an avid race car driver and a passionate follower of the sport.

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj wrote, "Congratulations #Ajith Sir & team. Inspiring achievement (sic)."

Renowned Tamil director Siva wrote, "CONGRATULATIONS, dear AJITH SIR! Wishing you and your team immense happiness. Keep winning, sir, and continue to inspire us always. Great respect and love for your grit, perseverance, and determination (sic)."

On the job front, his latest picture, Good Bad Ugly, will open in cinemas on April 10. Meanwhile, his film Vidaamuyarchi, which was scheduled to be released on January 10, has been postponed owing to unforeseen circumstances. 

