    Vicky Kaushal lauds wife Katrina Kaif's hardwork, dedication; says she has created her own 'era'

    In a recent interview, Kaushal stated that he is compelled to respect Katrina's judgement because it is based on her knowledge and experience.

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 11:09 AM IST

    One of the sexiest couples in B-town is Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. The couple never hesitates to display their moments of PDA, even on social media. When they participate in interviews or press conferences, they always compliment and support one another. The actor from the recent film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' expressed his pride in his wife Katrina for starting her own era and talked about how hard she works to write a success tale in the Hindi film business. Vicky recently praised his wife Katrina in an interview with Anupama Chopra and described her as "very practical" when it comes to work. He said that since her recommendations are based on her knowledge and experience, he is forced to consider them seriously. When it comes to employment, she is incredibly pragmatic. She is an extremely sensitive person overall. She refers to "the fact as a fact," particularly when discussing my performances. The actor, 35, said.

    Vicky continued by praising Katrina's effort and commitment, saying that the Tiger 3 actress had established her own era much like legendary actors Hema Malini or Rekha had done. Knowing that things weren't always going her way, she hustled and worked incredibly hard to succeed. I don't want to go overboard on her side, but I genuinely believe that she has attained that sort of milestone on her own merit, just as there was Hema Malini's era and Rekha's era before her," he remarked.

    The Surgical Strike actor Uri once more commended Kaif for making her own place despite numerous obstacles. Vicky Kaushal most recently appeared with Sara Ali Khan in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'. At the box office, the movie did well. 'Sam Bahadur' is on his agenda. In the meantime, Katrina Kaif will star alongside Salman Khan in one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year, 'Tiger 3'. She is slated to star in 'Merry Christmas' with Vijay Sethupathi.

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2023, 11:12 AM IST
