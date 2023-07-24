Hamlet to Moby Dick: 7 best classics in English Literature that still enchant readers

Discover the allure of these seven timeless classics in English literature, from Jane Austen's romantic wit to George Orwell's prophetic vision. Delve into captivating tales of love, justice, and human nature that continue to enthrall readers across generations.

English literature is replete with timeless classics that have stood the test of time and continue to captivate readers across generations. From the timeless romance of 'Pride and Prejudice to the prophetic dystopia of '1984', these novels offer profound insights into the human condition and the societies we inhabit. They remain essential reading for anyone seeking to explore the rich tapestry of English literature and its enduring significance.

Here are the seven best classics in English literature that have left an indelible mark on the literary world:

1. 'Hamlet' by William Shakespeare

Considered one of Shakespeare's greatest tragedies, "Hamlet" was likely written around 1600. The play revolves around Prince Hamlet of Denmark, who grapples with grief, betrayal, and revenge following his father's death. Shakespeare's masterful use of language and exploration of human psychology have solidified "Hamlet" as a timeless and influential work of drama.

2. 'Pride and Prejudice' by Jane Austen

Published in 1813, "Pride and Prejudice" is a romantic novel that explores themes of love, class, and societal expectations in Regency-era England. The novel follows the spirited and independent Elizabeth Bennet as she navigates the complexities of relationships and societal norms, eventually finding love with the enigmatic Mr. Darcy. Austen's keen wit and astute observations of human nature have made this novel a beloved classic.

3. '1984' by George Orwell

Written in 1949, George Orwell's dystopian novel "1984" presents a chilling vision of a totalitarian society governed by Big Brother. The novel explores themes of government surveillance, censorship, and the manipulation of truth. Its impact on modern political and cultural discourse is profound, with phrases like "Big Brother" and "thoughtcrime" entering the lexicon as symbols of oppressive regimes.

4. 'Jane Eyre' by Charlotte Brontë

First published in 1847 under the pen name "Currer Bell," "Jane Eyre" is a Gothic romance novel that tells the story of Jane, an orphaned governess, and her tumultuous journey through life. Brontë's portrayal of a strong-willed and independent female protagonist, along with her exploration of gender roles and social class, makes this novel a pioneering work of feminist literature.

5. The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald

F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic novel, published in 1925, paints a vivid picture of the roaring twenties and the American Dream. Set in the opulent world of Long Island, "The Great Gatsby" delves into themes of wealth, love, and the pursuit of happiness through the enigmatic Jay Gatsby and his infatuation with the beautiful Daisy Buchanan.

6. 'To Kill a Mockingbird' by Harper Lee

Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, published in 1960, is a powerful portrayal of racial injustice in the American South during the 1930s. Through the eyes of young Scout Finch, the novel addresses themes of racism, morality, and empathy as her father, Atticus Finch, defends a black man accused of raping a white woman. "To Kill a Mockingbird" remains a poignant commentary on the human capacity for compassion and understanding.

7. 'Moby-Dick' by Herman Melville

Published in 1851, "Moby-Dick" is a monumental novel that follows Captain Ahab's obsessive quest to seek revenge against the white whale that took his leg. Beyond the gripping adventure, the novel delves into complex themes of human nature, obsession, and the struggle between man and nature. Melville's epic tale has since become a symbol of American literature's ambition and exploration of philosophical depths.