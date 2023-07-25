Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Where is Vijay? Fans await actor's political debut announcement- report

    Vijay was spotted at Chennai International Airport, where he boarded a flight to an undisclosed location. The star recently finished his upcoming film 'Leo', and many reported that he would soon join politics.  
     

    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 9:00 AM IST

    On July 24, Thalapathy Vijay was spotted at Chennai Airport. The actor is on vacation and will return in time for the release of 'Leo' and his much-anticipated political debut. 'Leo,' Thalapathy Vijay's much-anticipated film, has finally concluded production. He went on a brief vacation soon after finishing his employment. He was spotted at Chennai International Airport when he boarded an aircraft to an unknown place.

    A video of the actor walking through airport security has become popular on social media. The actor is expected to return in time for the release of 'Leo' and his big political debut. Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Leo' will be Thalapathy Vijay's next film. The action thriller will enter theatres on October 19th, with high anticipation.

    Vijay was spotted at Chennai International Airport on July 24 as he prepared to depart on vacation. A video leaked on the internet showing Vijay walking through security while clutching his passport and boarding cards. The video is currently trending on social media.


    Vijay is looking forward to the release of 'Leo,' his second collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj. Previously, the two collaborated on a film called "Master." Following 'Leo,' Vijay has inked a film deal with filmmaker Venkat Prabhu. Meanwhile, speculation regarding his political candidature is heating up. He is expected to start his political party in September. However, no official announcement has yet to be made.

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2023, 9:00 AM IST
