Nita Ambani Birthday: First meeting story with Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Director and Mukesh Ambani's wife, Nita Ambani, celebrates her birthday on November 1, 2024.
20-year-old Nita once visited Birla Matoshri in Mumbai for Bharatnatyam. Dhirubhai and Kokilaben liked her and invited her home.
Nita went to Dhirubhai Ambani's office with her father. It was their first meeting. After a long conversation, Dhirubhai persuaded her to meet his son Mukesh.
Nita's father, Ravindrabhai Dalal, agreed to meet Mukesh Ambani and took his daughter to 'Usha Kiran,' where Mukesh lived. Nita Ambani herself once narrated this story.
Nita and her father rang Mukesh's doorbell. Mukesh Ambani opened the door in white shirt and black trousers. He handed Nita and said, 'Hi, I am Mukesh.'
Nita said, 'I couldn't believe such a big person was standing in front of me.' After this, their meetings continued, and after the 6th or 7th meeting, they became comfortable.
Once, Nita and Mukesh were driving from Pedder Road in Mumbai in the evening. Their car stopped at a signal, and Mukesh proposed to Nita in a filmy style.
Mukesh asked, 'Will you marry me?' Nita's face blushed. Mukesh said, 'The car won't move until you say yes.' Then Nita replied yes.
Nita told Mukesh, 'If you truly love me, travel with me by bus, not by car.' Mukesh agreed, and they both reached Juhu Beach by bus. Nita was impressed by this gesture.