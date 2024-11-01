Entertainment
Nita Ambani frequently makes headlines for various reasons. Whether it is her cultural attire or the luxurious lifestyle, she always captures the attention of Indians.
Nita Ambani is a well-known educationist, philanthropist, businesswoman, and a strong supporter of the arts and sports.
As founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, she works to uplift lives of millions, focusing on providing better opportunities and resources for women and children.
Nita Ambani is the proud owner of the Mumbai Indians IPL team and also established the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, which promotes Indian art and culture.
She completed her bachelor’s degree in commerce from Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics.
Nita Ambani's net worth is part of the Ambani family's total wealth, which is estimated to be over $117.8 billion as of March 2024, according to reports.
During a pre-wedding celebration for her son, Anant Ambani, she was seen wearing an emerald-studded diamond necklace, valued at Rs 400 to 500 crore, media reports said.