Entertainment

Nita Ambani net worth: Know all about Mukesh Ambani's wife

Image credits: instagram

Makes headlines for...

Nita Ambani frequently makes headlines for various reasons. Whether it is her cultural attire or the luxurious lifestyle, she always captures the attention of Indians.

Image credits: social media

Who is Nita Ambani?

Nita Ambani is a well-known educationist, philanthropist, businesswoman, and a strong supporter of the arts and sports. 

Image credits: instagram

As Reliance Foundation chairperson

As founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, she works to uplift lives of millions, focusing on providing better opportunities and resources for women and children.

Image credits: Instagram

Owner of Mumbai Indians and NMACC

Nita Ambani is the proud owner of the Mumbai Indians IPL team and also established the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, which promotes Indian art and culture. 

Image credits: instagram

Education qualifications

 

She completed her bachelor’s degree in commerce from Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics.

Image credits: social media

Her net worth...

 

Nita Ambani's net worth is part of the Ambani family's total wealth, which is estimated to be over $117.8 billion as of March 2024, according to reports.

Image credits: social media

Why she made headlines recently?

During a pre-wedding celebration for her son, Anant Ambani, she was seen wearing an emerald-studded diamond necklace, valued at Rs 400 to 500 crore, media reports said.

Image credits: instagram
Find Next One