Veteran singer Janet Jackson's nephew TJ clarifies stance post ridiculing his aunt performance; know details

Janet Jackson nephew, TJ says his aunt is irreplaceable after allegedly insulting the former iconic singer and his aunt's performance. Read inside to know more.

Janet Jackson's nephew TJ cleared the air and broke his silence after making his way to the headlines for allegedly criticizing and slamming his aunt's performance on social media. TJ Jackson has set things straight with his transparent remarks about Janet Jackson and took to social media to quickly clear out the confusion.

"There will never be another Janet Jackson," TJ wrote on his official Twitter handle. TJH stated that she is irreplaceable. He added that how there is no female artist other than her who has influenced him more than her.

ALSO READ: Namrata Malla SEXY Photos: Bhojpuri actress flaunts her cleavage in a golden bikini

He also added that he can never think of demeaning his aunt or any family member, and he respects his family members a lot and looks up to them and loves them. TJ Jackson continued that for others, they are legends, but for him, they are global icons and his family. He added that women can definitely be sexy and sensual, but there is a line. If crossed, then that can affect youngsters in a different way.

TJ took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "Now on to my aunt… There will never be another Janet Jackson. She is irreplaceable. She to me, is the greatest female artist, period. No other female artist influenced me more. Not even close. 6/7."

TJ Jackson, the youngest son of Tito Jackson, has recently been embroiled in controversy for the statement he made for his aunt Janet Jackson. He shaded Janet for her sexually-charged performances. After watching a video of her music concert, TJ tweeted, "It degrades and objectifies women in a way that is not healthy."

In her 'Would You' music video, she is seen dancing seductively and imitating oral sex, to which TJ reacted by saying he never liked it when she performed it during concerts.

ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria SEXY Photos: Actress makes fans sweat with her drop-dead sizzling looks in white Bikini