Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Veteran singer Janet Jackson's nephew TJ clarifies stance post ridiculing his aunt performance; know details

    Janet Jackson nephew, TJ says his aunt is irreplaceable after allegedly insulting the former iconic singer and his aunt's performance. Read inside to know more.

    Veteran singer Janet Jackson's nephew TJ clarifies stance post ridiculing his aunt performance; know details vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 6, 2023, 8:53 AM IST

    Janet Jackson's nephew TJ cleared the air and broke his silence after making his way to the headlines for allegedly criticizing and slamming his aunt's performance on social media. TJ Jackson has set things straight with his transparent remarks about Janet Jackson and took to social media to quickly clear out the confusion.

    "There will never be another Janet Jackson," TJ wrote on his official Twitter handle. TJH stated that she is irreplaceable. He added that how there is no female artist other than her who has influenced him more than her.

    ALSO READ: Namrata Malla SEXY Photos: Bhojpuri actress flaunts her cleavage in a golden bikini

    He also added that he can never think of demeaning his aunt or any family member, and he respects his family members a lot and looks up to them and loves them. TJ Jackson continued that for others, they are legends, but for him, they are global icons and his family. He added that women can definitely be sexy and sensual, but there is a line. If crossed, then that can affect youngsters in a different way.

    TJ took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "Now on to my aunt… There will never be another Janet Jackson. She is irreplaceable. She to me, is the greatest female artist, period. No other female artist influenced me more. Not even close. 6/7."

    TJ Jackson, the youngest son of Tito Jackson, has recently been embroiled in controversy for the statement he made for his aunt Janet Jackson. He shaded Janet for her sexually-charged performances. After watching a video of her music concert, TJ tweeted, "It degrades and objectifies women in a way that is not healthy."

    In her 'Would You' music video, she is seen dancing seductively and imitating oral sex, to which TJ reacted by saying he never liked it when she performed it during concerts.

    ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria SEXY Photos: Actress makes fans sweat with her drop-dead sizzling looks in white Bikini

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2023, 8:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ranbir Kapoor spills beans about 'gadbad' until third week of 'Bombay Velvet' release vma

    Ranbir Kapoor spills beans about 'gadbad' until third week of 'Bombay Velvet' release

    Natasa Stankovic turns 31: Here is how she celebrated her birthday; Hardik Pandya, Krunal special message-ayh

    Natasa Stankovic turns 31: Here's how she celebrated her birthday; Hardik Pandya's special message

    BTS Jin's first post after military enlistment as J-Hope, Jimin visit him makes fans teary-eyed vma

    BTS Jin's first post after military enlistment as J-Hope, Jimin visit him makes fans teary-eyed

    Is Hrithik Roshan getting married to Saba Azad? Here's what dad Rakesh Roshan has to say RBA

    Is Hrithik Roshan getting married to Saba Azad? Here's what dad Rakesh Roshan has to say

    John Abraham to Shahid Kapoor-7 Actors whose off-screen talents would leave you stunned RBA

    John Abraham to Shahid Kapoor-7 Actors whose off-screen talents would leave you stunned

    Recent Stories

    Ranbir Kapoor spills beans about 'gadbad' until third week of 'Bombay Velvet' release vma

    Ranbir Kapoor spills beans about 'gadbad' until third week of 'Bombay Velvet' release

    Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Actress reveals her four easily affordable skincare products vma

    Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Actress reveals her four easily affordable skincare products

    Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Here's how the Bollywood diva stays sexy and super fit vma

    Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Here's how the Bollywood diva stays sexy and super fit

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from March 6 to March 12, 2023 AJR

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from March 6 to March 12, 2023

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from March 6 to March 12, 2023 AJR

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from March 6 to March 12, 2023

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon