Ever wondered why you rarely see old photos of Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia together? A veteran photographer has spilled the beans. Turns out, there were unwritten rules back in the day, and photographers were actually told not to click them in the same frame.

In today's world of social media and paparazzi culture, every tiny detail of a star's life is captured on camera. But there was a time in Bollywood when celebrities had a lot more control over their private lives. Senior celebrity photographer Ramakant Munde recently opened up about the unwritten rules that photographers used to follow in the industry. He revealed that instructions to not photograph Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia together were quite common. He also shared that back then, the demand was for glamorous photos, not pictures of stars' private meetings.

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Why didn't photographers click Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia's pictures?

According to senior photographer Ramakant Munde, there was a different kind of understanding between the media and stars in that era. He claimed that even if Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia were present at the same film set, event, or function, they preferred not to be photographed together. In a chat with Hindi Rush, Munde said, “Many times, both of them would be at the same place, but they didn't like being clicked in the same frame. Everyone in the media knew this.”

How were instructions given from Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia's side?

Ramakant Munde explained that whenever there was information about both stars attending an event, photographers would be given a heads-up in advance. According to him, "The message among photographers was that if the two are together, you don't take a picture. Usually, a member of their team would come and inform us, or a signal would be given that photos are not wanted."

An era when there was no demand for photos of private lives

Munde says that unlike today, there wasn't much curiosity about the private lives of stars back then. Media houses also prioritized glamorous and stylish photos over such pictures. He said, "There was no such demand. At that time, photos with good dresses, jewellery, makeup, and a glamorous look sold more. Publishers loved beautiful pictures."

Did social media change the whole game for the entertainment industry?

According to the photographer, the arrival of social media, smartphones, and paparazzi pages has completely changed entertainment media. He said, "Today, people want to know every aspect of a celebrity's private life. From airport looks to family outings and private meetings, everything becomes a topic of discussion. But it wasn't like that before."

Were heroines' pictures in the highest demand?

Ramakant Munde revealed that in that era, the demand for actresses' pictures was much higher than for actors. The reason was their style, costumes, and makeup. He said, "Heroes looked normal, but the heroines' costumes, makeup, and styling were very attractive. Their pictures were in the highest demand." Munde mentioned that as soon as photographers got information about a big star's shoot, they would reach the location well before the scheduled time. He said, “If we found out that Madhuri Dixit, Manisha Koirala, or Sridevi were shooting, we would reach at least half an hour or an hour early because their pictures were in tremendous demand.”