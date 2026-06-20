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Gadar 3 Update: Director Anil Sharma Gives Major Update On Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's Return
Gadar 3 Update: The journey of Tara Singh, Sakeena is far from over. As excitement builds director Anil Sharma has shared a promising update on the film’s progress and what fans can expect next and if Sunny Deol, Ameesha is returning or not
Gadar 3 Script Currently Under Development
Fans eagerly waiting for the next chapter of the iconic Gadar franchise have a reason to celebrate. Director Anil Sharma has confirmed that work on the script of Gadar 3 is currently underway. According to him, the team is focused on developing a story that lives up to the legacy of the previous films before moving ahead with production.
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Sharma revealed that the makers are taking their time to ensure the narrative is strong and emotionally engaging. Once the script reaches a satisfactory stage and the storyline is fully locked, the team plans to begin production. If everything proceeds as expected, filming could commence by the end of 2026.
The update has sparked excitement among fans who have been eager to see Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprise their beloved roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena.
Why the Gadar Franchise Continues to Win Hearts
Reflecting on the franchise's enduring popularity, Anil Sharma explained that Gadar's success lies in its emotional connection with audiences. While generations have changed since the first film's release in 2001, the emotions and relationships at the heart of the story remain relatable.
According to the filmmaker, Gadar created a lasting bond with viewers when it first arrived on the big screen. Over the years, that connection has only grown stronger, allowing the franchise to remain relevant even decades later.
The massive success of Gadar 2 in 2023 proved that audiences still have a deep affection for the characters and the world created by the franchise. Sharma believes this timeless appeal is what keeps bringing viewers back to the story of Tara Singh and Sakeena.
Anil Sharma’s Audience-First Approach to Filmmaking
Anil Sharma also spoke about his philosophy as a filmmaker, emphasizing that he always creates films with the audience in mind. He explained that when developing a story, he imagines himself as an ordinary moviegoer sitting in a single-screen theatre rather than as a filmmaker focused solely on artistic ambitions.
For Sharma, a film must first entertain and engage the audience. He believes filmmakers should think like viewers and understand what resonates with them emotionally. This audience-centric mindset has been one of the key reasons behind the success of many of his films, including the Gadar series.
Recently, the cast and crew of Gadar came together to celebrate 25 years of the franchise. The event saw the presence of Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Anil Sharma, and several well-known personalities from the film industry, highlighting the cultural impact and lasting legacy of one of Bollywood’s most cherished franchises.
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