Born as Neeru Bheda on November 25, 1978, in Mumbai, Rakhi Sawant grew up in a modest Marathi Hindu family. Her mother, Jaya Bheda, struggled financially, prompting Rakhi to begin working at a young age. She started her career as a background dancer in the late 1990s and later adopted the surname Sawant after her mother remarried.

By the early 2000s, Rakhi had become a familiar face through dance numbers in films such as Main Hoon Na and Masti, before establishing herself as one of India's most recognised reality TV personalities.