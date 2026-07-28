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THIS Actress Was Born Hindu, Became Christian, Then Converted To Islam For Love - Read On
Known for her controversial personal life, this actress also underwent multiple religious conversions. From Hinduism to Christianity and later Islam, here's a look at her spiritual journey, marriages, legal battles, and where her faith stands today.
Early life and rise to fame
Born as Neeru Bheda on November 25, 1978, in Mumbai, Rakhi Sawant grew up in a modest Marathi Hindu family. Her mother, Jaya Bheda, struggled financially, prompting Rakhi to begin working at a young age. She started her career as a background dancer in the late 1990s and later adopted the surname Sawant after her mother remarried.
By the early 2000s, Rakhi had become a familiar face through dance numbers in films such as Main Hoon Na and Masti, before establishing herself as one of India's most recognised reality TV personalities.
First conversion: Embracing Christianity
Around 2009, Rakhi and her mother converted from Hinduism to Christianity. She rarely discussed the decision publicly, describing it as a personal matter. Despite the change in faith, she continued her work in Bollywood and reality television, remaining one of the industry's most talked-about celebrities.
Two marriages and another change of faith
In 2019, Rakhi claimed she had secretly married UK-based NRI Ritesh Singh. The marriage remained under speculation until Ritesh appeared with her on Bigg Boss 15. The couple separated in early 2022.
Later that year, Rakhi met Adil Khan Durrani. Before marrying him in June 2022, she converted to Islam, adopted the name Fatima, and began wearing a burqa. Although the couple kept their marriage private initially, they publicly announced it in January 2023.
Relationship turns bitter
Soon after making their marriage public, the relationship took a dramatic turn. Rakhi alleged that Adil had hidden important details about his background and publicly expressed her disappointment, saying honesty would have mattered more than anything else.
On February 7, 2023, she filed an FIR at Oshiwara Police Station, accusing Adil of domestic violence, cheating, financial misconduct, and other offences. He was arrested the same day and later sent to judicial custody.
Rakhi also claimed that when she visited Adil's family in Mysuru, they refused to accept their marriage because she had originally been born into a Hindu family.
Where does Rakhi stand today?
Following months of legal proceedings, the Bombay High Court quashed the mutual FIRs filed by Rakhi and Adil in late 2025 after an amicable settlement, formally ending their legal dispute.
As of 2026, Rakhi Sawant has not publicly clarified her current religious identity. She has not confirmed whether she continues to practise Islam, has returned to Christianity, or has embraced Hinduism again, leaving her spiritual journey open to speculation.
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