Great news for everyone waiting for Gadar 3! Director Anil Sharma has officially confirmed the film and hinted that shooting could start next year. Will Tara Singh rock the box office again? And will Nana Patekar join the Gadar universe? Here's what we know.

The long wait for fans of the Gadar franchise seems to be finally over. After the massive success of 'Gadar' in 2001 and 'Gadar 2' in 2023, a huge update on 'Gadar 3' is here. Director Anil Sharma has confirmed that work on the third part has already begun. What's more, he hinted that if everything goes according to plan, shooting could kick off next year. This news has sent fans into a frenzy.

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Director Anil Sharma Gives a Big Gadar 3 Update

There's been a lot of talk about the third part of the 'Gadar' franchise for a while now. But director Anil Sharma has finally cleared the air, confirming that 'Gadar 3' is in the works. This news, coming just before the 25th anniversary of 'Gadar', is a huge gift for fans. In an interview, Sharma spoke about the film's development. He said, "For me, if the story of 'Gadar' was a bomb, I made 'Gadar 2' only when I found a story like an atom bomb, and it created history. Now, I will make 'Gadar 3' only if I get a story like a nuclear bomb."

Work on the Gadar 3 Script is On

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Anil Sharma added, "We are working on the script and if God wills and everything goes well, we will start 'Gadar 3' next year." This statement makes it pretty clear that the film is currently in the script development stage. 'Gadar 2', which released in 2023, was one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. The film did brilliantly at the box office and introduced Tara Singh to a whole new generation of viewers. That's why the excitement for the third part is higher than ever.

Will Nana Patekar Enter the Gadar Universe?

One of the most interesting discussions around 'Gadar 3' is the possible entry of Nana Patekar. Earlier, during the promotions for 'Vanvas', Anil Sharma had said he wants to bring Nana Patekar into the 'Gadar' universe. According to the director, he has even talked to Nana Patekar about it and believes that if the actor joins the franchise, it would be something very special for the audience.

Audiences Eagerly Await Tara Singh's Return

For now, not much information is out about the film's story or star cast. However, it's almost certain that Sunny Deol will be back in his role as Tara Singh. Fans are also hoping that Ameesha Patel will return as Sakeena. 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' is counted among the most successful films in Indian cinema. With its mix of patriotism, emotion, action, and powerful dialogues, the film is still popular with audiences today. The success of 'Gadar 2' has proved that Tara Singh's magic is still very much alive.