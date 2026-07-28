Director Karan Johar celebrated three years of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' by sharing a "photo dump" of unseen pictures. The post featured the film's cast, including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and the late legendary actor Dharmendra.

As his directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' completed three years on Tuesday, Karan Johar took a stroll down memory lane and shared several unseen pictures with the film's crew and cast, including late cinema icon Dharmendra, and actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. One of the photos captures an adorable moment of Ranveer hugging Karan while Alia records it on her phone. Karan also shared another heartwarming moment with Dharmendra. In the caption, he also shared that he can't wait to be back on set for another project close to his heart.

"Photo Dump of one of the most joyous experiences I have had on set! #3yearsofRRKPK .... I can't wait to be back on set ... for my own heart....," he captioned the post.

About 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

Marking Karan Johar's return to direction after many years, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' was released in 2023. It featured Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles alongside stars like Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and the legendary Dharmendra. The late actor was seen portraying the character of Kanwal Lund, Ranveer Singh's grandfather.

Delving into the complex dynamics between families and cultures, the film follows Rocky, a free-spirited young man from a wealthy Punjabi family, and Rani, an ambitious Bengali news anchor, who fall in love despite their stark differences. To test their commitment and understanding, the couple decides to live with each other's families, leading to moments of both humour and conflict. (ANI)