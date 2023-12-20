Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Veteran actress Hema Chaudhary hospitalised due to brain hemorrhage, condition critical in ICU

    Veteran Kannada actress Hema Chaudhary battles brain hemorrhage at Baptist Hospital, Bangalore. With a vast career spanning 180+ films, her condition remains critical as fans pray for her recovery. Hailing from Hyderabad, she's also an acclaimed Kuchipudi dancer.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 20, 2023, 11:44 AM IST

    Renowned Kannada actress Hema Chaudhary is currently undergoing intensive medical care after being admitted to Baptist Hospital in Bangalore two days ago due to a brain hemorrhage. Despite treatment, her condition remains unresponsive, prompting her family's concern, particularly as they await the arrival of her son from a foreign country.

    The actress, known for her significant contribution to over 180 films, including 91 in Kannada, is battling for recovery in the hospital's intensive care unit. Fans of the veteran artist are fervently praying for her swift recuperation.

    Kannada actress Leelavathi passes away: Remembering the iconic journey of a stalwart in Sandalwood

    Recently seen in good health during Leelavathi’s Thithi, Hema Chaudhary's sudden health decline has shaken well-wishers. Actor Vinod Raj extended his support and comforted her during this challenging time.

    Hailing from Hyderabad, Hema Chaudhary ventured into the film industry with Telugu cinema in 1976, later establishing herself as a versatile supporting actress in the 1980s. Renowned for her adeptness in negative roles, she graced the screens in Kannada films like Vijay Vani, Shubshaya, Deepa, Ghadi Matu, and Nee bareda Kadambari

    Bengaluru: Fatal car crash claims life of Amazon manager at Magadi road NICE junction

    Beyond acting, Hema Chaudhary is an accomplished Kuchipudi dancer, having delivered more than 700 performances globally under the tutelage of her mentor, Vempati Chinna Satyam. Notably, she shares an acting school background with superstar Rajinikanth and received the Panorama Award for her outstanding dance skills. Additionally, she served as a judge on the National Film Awards Committee for three years.

    Born to Brindavan Chaudhary, a revered female dubbing artist and Telugu film actress, Hema completed her education at the Chennai Film Institute alongside Rajinikanth and other notable personalities. Apart from her illustrious career, she followed a tradition of offering silk sarees to Hindu goddess temples across the nation upon the completion of each film.

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2023, 11:44 AM IST
