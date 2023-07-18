Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Ve Kamleya' OUT now: Witness saga of emotions and separation in Ranveer Singh Alia's latest track

    Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt flew to Delhi to launch the song 'Ve Kamleya' from their film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.' They praised the singers Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal and expressed their excitement about the film's release on 28th July. The movie also features Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Apoorva Mehta in important roles--- by Amrita Ghosh

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 6:52 PM IST

    Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt flew to Delhi on Tuesday to launch a song from their film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The day before, they had promoted their film at Vadodara. The song 'Ve Kamleya' has a catchy tune to it and depicts painful emotional moments. Furthermore, the music video for the song includes scenes that take place within each of the characters' families.

    Ranveer said this about the song when asked, “Karan Johar films always have hit songs. There is something special in Arijit’s spirit, and Shreya’s voice. We are blessed.” He further said that he likes peppy numbers like What Jhumka. “I am dhin chik dhin chik type. My heart is very innocent,”.

    ALSO READ: OMG 2 controversy: Pankaj Tripathi assures fans of truth prevailing amid censor board hold controversy

    Alia commented, “The song launch is exclusively for Delhiites. Sung by Arijit and Shreya Ghoshal. We are blessed that our songs are sung by these stalwarts. I like these kinds of songs.” Calling Alia ‘MC Alia’, Ranveer then requested her to sing rap of ‘What Jhumka’. Earlier, sharing the poster of the song, director Karan Johar had shared the poster of the song, and wrote, “Some songs are more special than others for reasons only your heart can tell…. I remember the moment and day Pritamda presented this beautiful melody to me… I knew in that instant that this would be my favourite song in the album…. @ipritamotticial and as always @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial swept us away with his words.”

    ALSO READ: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Alia Bhatt self-mocks herself while promoting film at Vadodara

    The movie is set to hit theatres on 28th July and stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Apoorva Mehta in pivotal roles.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2023, 6:52 PM IST
