'Ve Kamleya' OUT now: Witness saga of emotions and separation in Ranveer Singh Alia's latest track

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt flew to Delhi on Tuesday to launch a song from their film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The day before, they had promoted their film at Vadodara. The song 'Ve Kamleya' has a catchy tune to it and depicts painful emotional moments. Furthermore, the music video for the song includes scenes that take place within each of the characters' families.

Ranveer said this about the song when asked, “Karan Johar films always have hit songs. There is something special in Arijit’s spirit, and Shreya’s voice. We are blessed.” He further said that he likes peppy numbers like What Jhumka. “I am dhin chik dhin chik type. My heart is very innocent,”.

Alia commented, “The song launch is exclusively for Delhiites. Sung by Arijit and Shreya Ghoshal. We are blessed that our songs are sung by these stalwarts. I like these kinds of songs.” Calling Alia ‘MC Alia’, Ranveer then requested her to sing rap of ‘What Jhumka’. Earlier, sharing the poster of the song, director Karan Johar had shared the poster of the song, and wrote, “Some songs are more special than others for reasons only your heart can tell…. I remember the moment and day Pritamda presented this beautiful melody to me… I knew in that instant that this would be my favourite song in the album…. @ipritamotticial and as always @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial swept us away with his words.”

The movie is set to hit theatres on 28th July and stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Apoorva Mehta in pivotal roles.