OMG 2 controversy: Pankaj Tripathi assures fans of truth prevailing amid censor board hold controversy

Pankaj Tripathi has now commented on the reports, despite the fact that director Amit Rai and Akshay Kumar have remained silent about the allegations. The actor has stated that despite the fact that he is not permitted to speak on the issue, he has asked fans not to pay any attention to the rumors and that the truth would be revealed once the film is out. "I have nothing more to add to what has already been said, other than to implore you to disregard what has been published about it. Log bahot kuch bol rahen hain. He told Zoom TV that "people are saying all sorts of things, but the truth will be out when the film releases" (literally, "people are saying anything and everything, but the truth will be out when the film releases").

It appears that the team is still planning to release OMG 2 on August 11. Despite the fact that they have chosen to maintain silence on the controversies that surround the movie, Oonchi Oonchi Waadi, a brand new song from the movie, was released on Tuesday, the same day that Akshay Kumar announced that the release date for OMG 2 will be August 11. The lyrics to the song were captioned on Instagram with the following: " #OonchiOonchiWaadi is now available. #OMG2 will be in theatres on August 11."

Earlier in the last week, the teaser for OMG 2 was made available online. In it, Akshay was seen portraying the role of Lord Shiva, and Pankaj Tripathi was seen portraying the role of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a devotee of Lord Shiva. Within the context of the movie, Yami Gautam will play the role of a lawyer. The trailer gave the impression that the story of the movie will center on Lord Shiva assisting one of his devotees who is dealing with a major crisis.

