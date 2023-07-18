Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Alia Bhatt self-mocks herself while promoting film at Vadodara

    Ranveer Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is to release on the 28th of July. The star cast has already started full-fledged promotions as they gear up for the grand release later this month--- by Amrita Ghosh

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Alia Bhatt self-mocks herself while promoting film at Vadodara ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 11:16 AM IST

    Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who play the key roles in the upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, have begun the promotional activities for the film with the necessary amount of passion, pomp, and splendour. The film's release cannot come soon enough. Karan Johar is the director of the film Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahani, which is marketed as a film that will appeal to families. On July 28th, the movie will finally be available to the public. Now, as Ranveer was doing promotion for the movie in Vadodara, he revealed some juicy details about his character Rocky.

    Ranveer Singh, who has been cast in the role of Rocky Randhawa, has stated that his character "is not the brightest egg in the basket." Alia then swiftly added, "Bilkul meri tarah (just like me)."

    ALSO READ: Project K: Deepika Padukone looks fierce in first look poster; but why are some fans disappointed with this

    The conversation then continued with Ranveer saying, "But uska dil saaf hai, uska dil bahut bada hai (He has a clean and a big heart)." He doesn't hide the fact that he cares about others. Because he is so likable, this is one of the aspects of the character that I really appreciate the most. He is a daddy's kid and he has a lot of affection for his family," and she continued, "He loves fiercely, and I had a lot of fun playing Rocky." Now, whenever I watch the movie, I am filled with an overwhelming amount of affection for him. Everything that is on the surface is shown in the trailer. The trailer just displays what is on the surface. This movie has a lot more to offer in terms of viewing options.

    ALSO READ: Salman Khan quits 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'? Here's what we know

    A little over a week ago, the producers of the film released the trailer for it, and from what one can tell, the movie looks like it will be a classic example of a romantic comedy. There is no guarantee that Rocky and Rani will actually have a happy ending, despite the fact that the film's trailer provides a glimpse into the very different worlds of Rocky and Rani, who fall in love. Rani comes from a Bengali family, which places a higher value on education and intelligence than other aspects of a person's life, in contrast to Rocky, who comes from a wealthy Punjabi family and has a muscular build. Rocky's family is from the Punjab. In a story that Karan had once characterized as a story from a real-life family anecdote,' which was recounted by his father, the late producer Yash Johar, these forces collide and fall in love, but there is a twist. Karan had once described this scenario.

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is scheduled to be released in theatres on July 28.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2023, 11:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    'The Trial': Kajol's steamy kissing scene goes viral; actress broke 29-year-old 'no kiss' rule for series vma

    'The Trial': Kajol's steamy kissing scene goes viral; actress broke 29-year-old 'no kiss' rule for series

    Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on 'marriage plans' with beau Mathias Boe vma

    Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on 'marriage plans' with beau Mathias Boe

    Oppenheimer in India: Christopher Nolan's film tickets sold at Rs 2,450; read details RBA

    Oppenheimer in India: Christopher Nolan's film tickets sold at Rs 2,450; read details

    Rajinikanth in Maldives: Jailer star spotted walking on the beach; photo goes viral RBA

    Rajinikanth in Maldives: Jailer star spotted walking on the beach; photo goes viral

    Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez break up after two years of marriage; Know details vma

    Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez break up after two years of marriage; Know details

    Recent Stories

    'The Trial': Kajol's steamy kissing scene goes viral; actress broke 29-year-old 'no kiss' rule for series vma

    'The Trial': Kajol's steamy kissing scene goes viral; actress broke 29-year-old 'no kiss' rule for series

    Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on 'marriage plans' with beau Mathias Boe vma

    Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on 'marriage plans' with beau Mathias Boe

    Sealed original Apple iPhone model sold for whopping Rs 1 3 crore at an auction check details gcw

    Sealed original Apple iPhone model sold for whopping Rs 1.3 crore at an auction

    Oppenheimer in India: Christopher Nolan's film tickets sold at Rs 2,450; read details RBA

    Oppenheimer in India: Christopher Nolan's film tickets sold at Rs 2,450; read details

    Supreme Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea to stay conviction in defamation case on July 21 AJR

    Supreme Court agrees to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea to stay conviction in defamation case on July 21

    Recent Videos

    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon