Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Alia Bhatt self-mocks herself while promoting film at Vadodara

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who play the key roles in the upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, have begun the promotional activities for the film with the necessary amount of passion, pomp, and splendour. The film's release cannot come soon enough. Karan Johar is the director of the film Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahani, which is marketed as a film that will appeal to families. On July 28th, the movie will finally be available to the public. Now, as Ranveer was doing promotion for the movie in Vadodara, he revealed some juicy details about his character Rocky.

Ranveer Singh, who has been cast in the role of Rocky Randhawa, has stated that his character "is not the brightest egg in the basket." Alia then swiftly added, "Bilkul meri tarah (just like me)."

The conversation then continued with Ranveer saying, "But uska dil saaf hai, uska dil bahut bada hai (He has a clean and a big heart)." He doesn't hide the fact that he cares about others. Because he is so likable, this is one of the aspects of the character that I really appreciate the most. He is a daddy's kid and he has a lot of affection for his family," and she continued, "He loves fiercely, and I had a lot of fun playing Rocky." Now, whenever I watch the movie, I am filled with an overwhelming amount of affection for him. Everything that is on the surface is shown in the trailer. The trailer just displays what is on the surface. This movie has a lot more to offer in terms of viewing options.

A little over a week ago, the producers of the film released the trailer for it, and from what one can tell, the movie looks like it will be a classic example of a romantic comedy. There is no guarantee that Rocky and Rani will actually have a happy ending, despite the fact that the film's trailer provides a glimpse into the very different worlds of Rocky and Rani, who fall in love. Rani comes from a Bengali family, which places a higher value on education and intelligence than other aspects of a person's life, in contrast to Rocky, who comes from a wealthy Punjabi family and has a muscular build. Rocky's family is from the Punjab. In a story that Karan had once characterized as a story from a real-life family anecdote,' which was recounted by his father, the late producer Yash Johar, these forces collide and fall in love, but there is a twist. Karan had once described this scenario.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is scheduled to be released in theatres on July 28.