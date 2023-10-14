Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Joe Jonas to fix 'issues' with ex-wife Sophie Turner; ignores divorce case

    Reportedly, there is a new update on the ongoing Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner divorce row. According to recent media reports, singer Joe Jonas wants to fix and resolve all his issues with his ex-wife and the Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and is about to dismiss the divorce case.

    Joe Jonas to fix 'issues' with ex-wife Sophie Turner; ignores divorce case vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Oct 14, 2023, 11:13 AM IST

    Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have decided to settle their divorce in private. As reported by Page Six, the Jonas Brothers member is seeking acquittal of his divorce case against Turner. The court documents obtained by the entertainment portal reveal that the estranged couple has chosen to "pursue an amicable resolution of all issues." It comes a day after it got reported that Joe and Sophie have reached a temporary agreement on custody issues following the meditation activity.

    ALSO READ: Poonam Pandey HOT Photos: Actress raises heat by flaunting hourglass figure in black and white BIKINI

    According to reports by a leading global entertainment magazine, court documents suggest an interim consent order has been arranged for the custody of Willa, 3, and Delphine, 15 months.

    The order backs the return of kids to Sophie between October 9 to 21. During this time frame, Willa and Delphine have permission to travel throughout the United States and England. The kids will get placed under Joe Jonas's custody from October 21 to November 2 with similar travel permission. The switch will continue with Sophie retaining the custody from November 2-22, followed by Joe from November 22 to December 16. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner began dating in 2016 after connecting through Instagram DMs. They later tied the knot in 2019 in two different wedding ceremonies.

    However, the couple left everyone shocked last month after issuing a joint statement confirming they are parting ways. Their statement read, "After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why. But, this is a united decision. We sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

    ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner unfollow each other on Instagram; read details

    Last Updated Oct 14, 2023, 11:13 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dunki update: Shah Rukh Khan's film is not postponed; fans will soon enjoy the film teaser RBA

    Dunki update: Shah Rukh Khan's film is not postponed; fans will soon enjoy the film teaser

    Vijay starrer Leo's pre-booking starts today ; Check rkn

    Vijay starrer Leo's pre-booking starts today ; Check

    Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner unfollow each other on Instagram; read details RBA

    Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner unfollow each other on Instagram; read details

    Vrushabha: Actress Shanaya Kapoor reveals Mohanlal starrer RELEASE date ; Read rkn

    Vrushabha: Actress Shanaya Kapoor reveals Mohanlal starrer RELEASE date ; Read

    Dhanush Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth to call off divorce? Ex-couple spotted at son's school event RBA

    Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth to call off divorce? Ex-couple spotted at son's school event

    Recent Stories

    Four killed on spot as lorry rams Omni car on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway vkp

    Four killed on spot as lorry rams Omni car on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

    CBI busts major fake passport racket in West Bengal, Sikkim

    CBI busts major fake passport racket in West Bengal, Sikkim; searches on at 50 locations

    Dunki update: Shah Rukh Khan's film is not postponed; fans will soon enjoy the film teaser RBA

    Dunki update: Shah Rukh Khan's film is not postponed; fans will soon enjoy the film teaser

    Jio Bharat B1 with 2 4 inch display 2000mAh battery launched Check price features more gcw

    Jio Bharat B1 with 2.4-inch display, 2,000mAh battery launched; Check price, features & more

    Mysuru Dasara 2023: KSRTC to operate additional 2000 buses for passengers vkp

    Mysuru Dasara 2023: KSRTC to operate additional 2000 buses for passengers

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon