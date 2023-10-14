Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    India Vs Pakistan 2023: Anushka Sharma's photo with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar from flight is unmissable

    India Vs Pakistan World Cup match is one of the highly anticipated cricket matches in 2023, which is like a celebration for cricket fanatics and also the Bollywood industry. Many Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth will also be attending it.

    India Vs Pakistan 2023: Anushka Sharma's photo with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar from flight is unmissable vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Oct 14, 2023, 11:58 AM IST

    Bollywood actress and wife of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, has arrived in Ahmedabad ahead of the India Vs Pakistan match. The actress landed in the city on Saturday morning. In a picture surfacing on social media, Anushka Sharma is giving a happy pose with Sachin Tendulkar and Dinesh Karthik on a flight. The actress smiles as she takes a picture with the Cricket legend. The photo is now going viral on social media. Check it out here:

    ALSO READ: 'I like to dress like a boy,' says Disha Patani while talking about her style statement

    Before the VIRAL photo, a video of the actress also surfaced on social media. In the video, she was papped and clicked while walking out of the airport by paparazzi. Anushka sported an all-black attire outfit and looked as gorgeous as ever.

    Anushka Sharma often attends matches to support the love of her life, Virat Kohli. The two tied the knot in December 2017. India Vs Pakistan World Cup match, which is taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, is one of the highly anticipated. Several Bollywood stars, like Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, will attend the match. Singers Arijit Singh and Shankar Mahadevan will also be performing at the ceremony.

    Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will soon be seen in Chakda Xpress. The film is a biopic on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The movie also marks her comeback to film after almost four years.

    ALSO READ: Romance and situational comedy truly resonate with me: Alisha Parveen

    Last Updated Oct 14, 2023, 11:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Romance and situational comedy truly resonate with me: Alisha Parveen RBA

    Romance and situational comedy truly resonate with me: Alisha Parveen

    I like to dress like a boy', says Disha Patani while talking about her style statement RBA

    'I like to dress like a boy,' says Disha Patani while talking about her style statement

    Leo Release : No early morning shows for Vijay starrer movie; Know why rkn

    Leo Release : No early morning shows for Vijay starrer movie; Know why

    Joe Jonas to fix 'issues' with ex-wife Sophie Turner; ignores divorce case vma

    Joe Jonas to fix 'issues' with ex-wife Sophie Turner; ignores divorce case

    Dunki update: Shah Rukh Khan's film is not postponed; fans will soon enjoy the film teaser RBA

    Dunki update: Shah Rukh Khan's film is not postponed; fans will soon enjoy the film teaser

    Recent Stories

    Sharon Murder Case: Supreme court rejects plea against transfer of trail to Tamil Nadu rkn

    Sharon Murder Case: Supreme court rejects plea against transfer of trail to Tamil Nadu

    Romance and situational comedy truly resonate with me: Alisha Parveen RBA

    Romance and situational comedy truly resonate with me: Alisha Parveen

    Honor Magic Vs 2 launched From 7 92 inch OLED inner display to 66W super charging Know it all gcw

    Honor Magic Vs 2 launched! From 7.92-inch OLED inner display to 66W super charging; Know it all

    99 lashes await Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo in Iran after act of 'adultery'

    99 lashes await Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo in Iran after act of 'adultery' (WATCH)

    I like to dress like a boy', says Disha Patani while talking about her style statement RBA

    'I like to dress like a boy,' says Disha Patani while talking about her style statement

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon