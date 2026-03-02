Nikhil Raj's film 'Jaaiye Aap Kahan Jaayenge' starring Karan Aanand and Sanjay Mishra, highlights the social issue of open defecation and lack of hygienic public toilets for women, offering a unique solution within its narrative.

It has been a while since Nikhil Raj's directorial 'Jaaiye Aap Kahan Jaayenge' was released, drawing attention toward the problems of defecating in the open due to lack of infrastructure and maintenance of hygiene in the public toilets, especially when it comes to women. The film featured actor Karan Aanand in the lead alongside Monal Gajjar and Sanjay Mishra among others.

Karan Aanand on the Film's Socially Relevant Topic

Speaking to ANI, Karan Aanand shared, "It is not just a film but is very special. This film has a socially relevant topic. When our writer-director, Nikhil Raj came to me with this film, he was surprised that no one has talked about this topic till date. A film was made on this topic, but its issue was different," further explaining how several women face troubles finding a hygienic toilet in public spaces.

"Many highlighted how the film raises a major issue that should go to the national level. We have given a solution to this issue. We made a toilet on an e-rickshaw. The character that I have played, this character makes a toilet on an e-rickshaw," Aanand continued.

'Most Important Film of My Life'

Speaking on his experience working in the film, the actor described 'Jaaiye Aap Kahan Jaayenge' as the "most important film of my life." "I feel that this is the best work of my life. This is the best film in which I have given something for the society," he said.

Working with Sanjay Mishra

On sharing the screen with veteran actor Sanjay Mishra, Aanand said, "It was amazing. He played the role of my father and he is an amazing actor. The biggest thing is that he is very easy going. He does not come with any hangover, that I am such a senior actor."

About The Film

'Jaaiye Aap Kahan Jaayenge' is directed and written by Nikhil Raj. The film blends humour, and emotional depth into a storyline that resonates with audiences. Supporting performances are by Monal Gajjar, Ishtiyak Khan, Neeraj Sood, and Neelam Gupta. 'Jaaiye Aap Kahan Jaayenge' is available to stream on Waves OTT, the digital streaming platform of Prasar Bharati (Doordarshan).