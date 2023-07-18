Varun Tej enjoys romantic coffee date with fiancee Lavanya Tripathi, check out adorable photos

Following their engagement last month, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have been unbreakable. When spotted together, the two always seem to be having fun. Fans like the popular duo for sharing their precious moments on their individual social media accounts. Through their Instagram stories, Varun and Lavanya both revealed that they had a coffee date. They were seen drinking hot coffee in the images. Social media users went crazy over the couple's photos as soon as they posted them since their followers couldn't stop raving about them.

On June 9, in Hyderabad, the pair exchanged vows in a private ceremony. Nearly all of the Mega family members attended the ceremony along with other well-known celebrities. One of the celebs who attended the engagement event was Sai Dharam Tej, along with Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and Allu Aravind. Previously, Varun and Lavanya appeared in films like Antariksham 9000 KMPH and Mister. In terms of box office appeal or critical acclaim, neither movie was able to make much of an impression.

PROFESSIONAL FRONT: Next, Varun Tej will collaborate with Gandheevadhari Arjuna director Praveen Sattaru. A thriller action movie is anticipated for the movie. The budget for this movie is the highest of Varun's career. The movie's action scenes are hailed as its primary attraction. Varun last made an appearance in the stand-alone sequel to F2: Fun and Frustration, F3: Fun and Frustration. In addition to Varun, Tamannaah Bhatia, Venkatesh, and Mehreen Pirzada are also featured in the movie. Throughout his career, the Gaddalakonda Ganesh actor has consistently experimented with different cinema genres and characters. In his rather brief acting career, he has appeared in comedies, dramas, action films, and love stories.

