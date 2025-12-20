- Home
Malayalam Actor Sreenivasan Passes Away: Net Worth, Lifestyle and All You Need To Know
Sreenivasan Net Worth: Sreenivasan was a genius who made Malayalis laugh and think. He acted in more than two hundred films. His 48-year film career came to an end. Actor, scriptwriter and director Sreenivasan (69) passed away today morning
Sreenivasan
He had left home this morning for dialysis. When he reached Tripunithura, his health condition had deteriorated. His wife Vimala was with him. He is a genius who made Malayalis laugh and think. He acted in more than two hundred films. His 48-year film career came to an end. Sreenivasan had a unique ability to present the problems of ordinary people with the charm of laughter.
Net worth
Sreenivasan’s exact wealth has not been officially disclosed, but various reports estimate his net worth to be in the range of USD 1–5 million. In addition to his professional success, he is known to own several luxury vehicles, including a Mercedes C-Class, as per reports.
