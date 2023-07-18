Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kangana Ranaut accuses Ranbir Kapoor of marrying for money, calls his wedding with Alia Bhatt 'Farzi'

    In a cryptic post on social media, Kangana Ranaut lashes out at a 'farzi' Bollywood couple she claims is circulating untrue rumours about her.
     

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 5:57 PM IST

    Kangana Ranaut has posted a harsh message on her Instagram page criticising "a farzi husband-wife jodi" who she claims is spreading untrue information about her. Hours before to this mysterious statement, Kangana criticised several media reports for "demeaning" her on a potential partnership with Vijay Sethupathi.“In another news a farzi husband wife jodi who lives on separate floors and pretend to be a couple are spreading fake news about movie announcements which aren’t being made also calling a brand owned by Myntra their own… besides no one wrote about how wife and daughter was snubbed from a recent family trip, while so called husband was texting me begging and pleading to meet him. This farzi jodi needs to be exposed." the actress posted.

    While Kangana chose not to mention names, internet users are certain that she appeared to poke fun at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir had just been to London with his mother Neetu Kapoor to celebrate her birthday, while Alia Bhatt and Raha remained in India.This is not the only story she posted. In another story, she said: This is what happens when you marry for movie promotions/ money/ work and not for love… this actor who married under the pressure of a mafia daddy was promised a movie trilogy in return for marrying papa ki pari, movie trilogy has been canned and now he is desperately trying to break free from the fake marriage… But sadly no takers for him now… He must focus on his wife and daughter… This is India ek baar shaadi ho gayi toh ho gayi… aab sudhar jaao."

    FANS' REACTIONS: Well, you defenitely cannot expect the audience to gulp everything without any constraint. “I knew she will start ranting now as the news of Alia joining spy-verse was announced." Another one said, “Real question is… how does this woman have so much free time on her hands? She tries to portray herself as this extremely hardworking actor, producer, director, award winning female action star, etc.. but she has time all day to engage in bs controversy." A third user said, “I sometimes feel people prank her by texting her claiming they’re RK, and she believes it. I mean why would he text her knowing she’s crazy enough to post their chats online!" Ranbir Kapoor was recently seen in London with his mother Neetu Kapoor and family, while Alia Bhatt.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2023, 5:57 PM IST
