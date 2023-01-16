Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Day 5: Vijay, Ajith starrer Tamil actioner films join the Rs 100 crores club

    Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu and Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu have collected a total gross of Rs 100 crores in five days of the films hitting the theatres.

    Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Day 5: Vijay, Ajith starrer Tamil actioner films join the Rs 100 crores club
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 16, 2023, 4:24 PM IST

    On January 12, It was a celebratory aura and atmosphere across cinema halls in Tamil Nadu as two of the biggest crowd-pullers of the Kollywood industry, Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay, came with their respective and highly awaited actioner-mass-entertainer Tamil films, Thunivu and Varisu.

    It was festivities on the streets right from the mid-night with fans waiting eagerly with bated breath to see their favorite superstars on the celluloid screens after a long wait. While, Thunivu had shows starting from 1:00 am. Varisu had the premiere in the state at 4:30 am. And as expected, both Thunivu and Varisu have taken a superb start at the box office in Tamil Nadu.

    ALSO READ: Thunivu, Varisu Box Office collection: Ajith, Vijay garner combined India gross of over Rs 50 crores

    Now there is an exciting update for the die-hard fans of both Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay. According to a renowned film critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala's tweet dated January 16, Vijay Thalapathy starrer Tamil actioner-entertainer film Varisu has finally entered the Rs 100 crores club.

    The tweet read, "#Varisu has entered the ₹ 100 Cr Club at the #India Box office."

    Varisu, the latest film from South superstar Thalapathy Vijay, has finally surpassed the milestone of Rs 100 crore in India after a successful first weekend at the box office. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film has collected more than 20 crores on day 5. The film also marks the first collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna. If we talk about the worldwide collection, Varisu has collected 149 crores.

    According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala's tweet, Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu has entered the Rs 100 crores club. The tweet caption read, "#Thunivu has entered the ₹ 100 Cr Club at the #India Box office."

    Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu clashed with Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu at the box office. On its first day, Thunivu overpowered the box office figures compared to Varisu. Thunivu has managed to hold its position at the box office despite receiving tough competition from Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna starrer emotional drama film, Varisu. Thunivu has also entered the 100 crore club in India.

    Varisu is a family drama/action thriller. Vijay plays a young guy who returns to help his family through a challenging period while a competing firm attempts to damage them. The movie is the first Tamil-language production by Telugu filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally. Varisu, hit the theatres on January 11. Along with Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj is also part of the movie. Both in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Varisu has been running well. Friday saw the Hindi release of Varisu, which has drawn a sizeable audience from the North.

    Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has stated that the Hindi version has received an excellent response from fans. It collected 3.88 crores in the first weekend. Taran Adarsh's tweet read, "#Varisu [#Hindi version] has a decent Weekend 1… Witnesses good jump on Sat and Sun. Fri 79 lacs, Sat 1.55 cr, Sun 1.54 cr. Total: ₹ 3.88 cr. #India biz. Excludes the #South circuits...Note: HINDI version only. #VarisuHindi."

    ALSO READ: RRR wins two Critics Choice Awards: SS Rajamouli thanks THESE women while accepting his award (WATCH)

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2023, 4:24 PM IST
