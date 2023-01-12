Thunivu, Varisu Box Office collection: Ajith, Vijay garner combined India gross of over Rs 50 crores

It was a day of celebration across cinema halls in Tamil Nadu as two of the biggest crowd-pullers of the Kollywood industry, Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay, came with their respective and highly awaited actioner-mass-entertainer Tamil films, Thunivu and Varisu.

It was festivities on the streets right from the mid-night with fans waiting eagerly with bated breath to see their favorite superstars on the celluloid screens after a long wait. While, Thunivu had shows starting from 1:00 am. Varisu had the premiere in the state at 4:30 am. And as expected, both Thunivu and Varisu have taken a superb start at the box office in Tamil Nadu.

Both the films recorded an occupancy in the range of 85 to 90 percent throughout the entire day. The films Thunivu and Varisu, showed no signs of slowing down at the ticket window on the opening day. The hype and buzz alongside excitement level was so much amongst the fans that they recorded houseful shows across the state in advance.

In Tamil Nadu, the Kollywood superstar Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu, got upper hand over the Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Varisu. According to early box office trends, Thunivu can likely go for an opening day gross between Rs 18.50 to 20.50 crores. Varisu, on the other hand, has clocked a state gross in the vicinity of Rs 17 to 19 crore. It is a nominal difference between the two films. And this has primarily come because Thunivu has got better screens than Varisu.

The combined Tamil Nadu total for the two films is between Rs 35 to 40 crores. Depending on where the final figures land in the morning. It was indeed a big day for Kollywood. The good news also lies in the fact that the festive season in the state actually begins on Friday. It would give both the films longer than usual legs to lead at the regional box office down in the South. The advances for the days to come by are also optimistic. The same should drive both Thunivu and Varisu towards a black at the finish line. Thursday and Friday will play a crucial role in deciding the showcasing for Saturday and Sunday.

Outside of Tamil Nadu, both Thunivu and Varisu were equal at the box office. However, in this case, Varisu has a slightly upper hand over Thunivu. According to the estimated figures, Varisu is on the way to collecting in the range of Rs 8.50 crore to 9.00 crore outside of Tamil Nadu. Thunivu, on the flip side, can garner between 8.00 to 8.50 crores. The All India gross for both the films can most likely be in the range of Rs 27 crores. It takes the combined full-day total to approximately Rs 54 crores. This figure has come despite no Telugu dubbed release of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu.