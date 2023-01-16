RRR wins two Critics Choice Awards: SS Rajamouli thanks THESE women while accepting his award (WATCH)

After bringing the Golden Globe, SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has won the Critics' Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Film. it's song Naatu Naatu also won an award for Best Song.

RRR has once again made India proud! The newest honours for SS Rajamouli's cinematic achievement will be presented at the Critics Choice Awards 2023. After winning the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film, director Rajamouli's magnum opus film RRR has won the Critics' Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Film and the best original song Naatu Naatu. All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina 1985, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Close, and Decision to Leave were among the films RRR faced.

A tweet from the handle of the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards read: “Congratulations to the cast and crew of @RRRMovie - winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film. #CriticsChoiceAwards"

RRR was the evening's first surprise, winning the prize for best international picture. The film, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, also won the award for best original song for "Naatu Naatu," which also won the award at the Critics Choice Awards.

Director Rajamouli thanked “the women in my life” while receiving his award, starting with his mother. “She thought school education was overrated and she encouraged me to read comics and storybooks, and she encouraged my creativity,” said Rajamouli, who also thanked his wife, costume designer Rama Rajamouli. “More than that, she’s the designer of my life.”

In a video posted on the Critics Choice Awards' official Twitter account, SS Rajamouli was spotted posing with the award at the ceremony. “The handle Cheers on a well deserved win @RRRMovie," the caption read. In the clip, he is seen dressed in brown kurta paired with a khaki-coloured pants with a red and grey muffler.

About RRR:

It is based on the fictitious relationship of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, and their battle against the British Raj. Set in the 1920s, the narrative delves into an unrecorded era when both revolutionaries sought to remain anonymous before fighting for their nation. RRR also stars Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris in cameo roles, in addition to Ram Charan and Jr NTR.