Uttar Pradesh: Newly-wed couple found dead hours after marriage in suspected murder-suicide in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: A tragic incident occurred in Ayodhya, where a newly married man allegedly strangled his wife to death before taking his own life just hours after their wedding, according to police reports on Sunday (Mar 09). The groom, Pradeep, a resident of the Saadat Ganj area under the jurisdiction of Ayodhya Cantt police station, tied the knot with Shivani on Saturday, officials said.

Following their return home from the wedding ceremony on Saturday afternoon, the family carried out traditional post-wedding rituals throughout the day. Later that night, the newlyweds retired to their room, police added.

Senior Superintendent of Police Raj Karan Nayyar stated that when the couple failed to respond to repeated knocks on their door on Sunday morning, concerned family members forced it open. Inside, they discovered Shivani lying lifeless on the bed, while Pradeep was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

According to the officer, since the room was locked from the inside, initial investigations suggest that Pradeep may have killed Shivani before ending his own life. He added that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations and that an investigation is currently ongoing.

