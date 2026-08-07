Malayalam cinema is getting a tech upgrade! 'Vagdhathabhoomi', directed by Siddique Paravoor, is making waves as the industry's first-ever film made using Artificial Intelligence.

Malayalam cinema is making history with its first-ever Artificial Intelligence (AI) film, 'Vagdhathabhoomi'. The movie's first-look poster was officially launched by Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan in Thiruvananthapuram. The film's producer, Shaju Valappan, was also present at the event.

Siddique Paravoor, a well-known director and cartoonist, is helming this unique project. 'Vagdhathabhoomi' is an exciting experiment that blends traditional filmmaking with new-age AI technology to tell a story about human relationships and social realities.

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The film is set against the backdrop of Kerala's hilly regions. Its main theme is the deep connection people have with their land, memories, and roots. The story also explores the modern-day trend of the younger generation migrating abroad, their bond with their ancestral homeland, and our responsibility towards nature.

What's truly groundbreaking is the use of AI to create characters, visuals, and the overall cinematic atmosphere. This film is a major step forward, opening up new creative possibilities for Malayalam cinema. With 'Vagdhathabhoomi', Mollywood is officially marking its presence in the fast-growing global field of AI filmmaking. The film is produced by Shaju Valappan under the banner of Valappan Creations, with M.K. Shejin handling the PR.

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