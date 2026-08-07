Anupam Kher shared his joy after unexpectedly meeting cricket icons Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag. He praised their different personalities and playing styles, highlighting Dravid's quiet strength and Sehwag's fearless attitude.

Actor Anupam Kher had an unexpected yet pleasant surprise of meeting cricket icons Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag, moments that he delightfully shared with his fans on Instagram. Kher shared pictures on his social media handle and wrote, "Sometimes the best part of travelling isn't the destination!! It's the people you unexpectedly meet along the way. A few days ago, I bumped into #RahulDravid at the Mumbai airport. Today, I had the pleasure of meeting #VirenderSehwag on my flight."

Admiration for Cricket Legends

View this post on Instagram He went on to highlight the distinguished personalities of Dravid and Sehwag and added, "Two completely different personalities. Two completely different styles of playing the game. Yet both gave India countless moments of pride and joy. Rahul inspired us with his quiet strength, discipline and unwavering commitment. Viru thrilled us with his fearless attitude, effortless brilliance and infectious smile. I've always admired people who make excellence look effortless. Both Rahul and Viru have done that in their own unique ways."

The actor also expressed gratitude, thanking the cricket legends for offering "memories, inspiration, and for reminding us that greatness is as much about character as it is about talent"

On the Professional Front

On the professional front, Anupam Kher recently announced the completion of shooting for his upcoming film 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya', directed by Sooraj Barjatya. Backed by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles and is slated for a post-Diwali theatrical release.

He also has the much-awaited 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' sequel in the pipeline. The comedy sequel is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 28, during the Raksha Bandhan weekend. The sequel brings back Ranvir Shorey, Kiran Juneja and Parvinn Dabass, who portrayed members of the Khosla family in the original film. Tara Sharma, who was also part of the 2006 film, has joined the cast for the upcoming sequel. (ANI)