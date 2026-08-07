TVF announced the second season of its popular slice-of-life comedy-drama 'Family Kirana Store'. Starring Shrikant Verma, Garima Vikrant Singh, and Hemant Mishra, the show will return to YouTube. Shooting is expected to begin soon.

Family Kirana Store Returns for Season 2

TVF is bringing back its popular show 'Family Kirana Store' with the second season. Family Kirana Store follows Gajanand, played by Shrikant Verma, and his family as they navigate the joys and challenges of running a neighbourhood kirana store. Also starring Garima Vikrant Singh and Hemant Mishra, the beloved slice-of-life drama returns with warmth, humour, nostalgia, and heartfelt everyday family moments. The shooting for the second season is expected to begin soon.

TVF's Expanding YouTube Lineup

The slice-of-life comedy drama will return on YouTube. The announcement also adds another title to TVF's expanding lineup of shows on YouTube. Over the years, the production house has created several successful franchises that first found a strong connection with audiences on the platform. Series such as Aspirants, Sapne Vs Everyone, and Kota Factory went on to become widely celebrated, building dedicated fan bases after gaining popularity among digital viewers. (ANI)