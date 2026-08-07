Italian director Luca Guadagnino will be honoured with the Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Award at this year's Venice Film Festival. He will receive the award on September 8 before the premiere of his Bernardo Bertolucci documentary 'Joie de Vivre'.

Italian director and producer Luca Guadagnino will be honoured with the Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Award at this year's Venice Film Festival, reported Variety. The filmmaker, who is premiering his seven-hour Bernardo Bertolucci documentary 'Joie de Vivre' at the festival, will be honoured as "a personality who has made a particularly original contribution to the contemporary film industry," as per a press release. Guadagnino will be presented with the award on September 8 before the premiere of 'Joie de Vivre'.

Filmmaker Expresses Gratitude

Speaking on the same, the filmmaker shared, "It might seem like a rhetorical gesture to say I am honoured to receive the Glory to the Filmmaker award, but it is the plain truth for many reasons. To be honoured for one's craft or life as a filmmaker is an ambition that no one who makes films could ever presume to imagine achieving -- especially by joining a group of filmmakers who have received this prestigious honour before me and to whom I owe so much of my development. So, I want to emphasise once again what an honour it is to receive this award, especially from Alberto Barbera and La Biennale di Venezia. Thank you, thank you!", as reported by Variety.

A Global Director with an Italian Identity

Barbera further added, "The Glory to the Filmmaker Award celebrates in Luca Guadagnino an author who has managed to transform his curiosity into a form of creative freedom. Defying alignment with any single school or movement, he has established himself as a global director, capable of working with leading international actors and producers. He has navigated diverse genres -- from melodrama to horror, coming-of-age to psychological thriller -- while maintaining a consistent and recognisable voice, without ever losing a deeply Italian identity in portraying bodies, settings and history."

Guadagnino's Notable Works

Notably, Guadagnino presented his film 'After the Hunt', featuring Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield, at the festival's previous edition. His other film credits include 'Challengers', 'Bones and All', and 'Call Me By Your Name'. (ANI)