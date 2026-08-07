Viswanath & Sons: What Started as Work Turned Into Forbidden Love! Read On
Suriya is back with a new family drama, 'Viswanath & Sons', starring Mamitha Baiju. The trailer just dropped, and it looks like an emotional ride. Here's our take on it.
Viswanath & Sons movie to release on August 14
After the success of 'Karuppu', Suriya is all set for his next release, 'Viswanath & Sons', on August 14. The film also stars Mamitha Baiju, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Raveena Tandon in key roles. Telugu director Venky Atluri has directed it, and Nagavamsi is producing it under the Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners.
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What is the Viswanath & Sons trailer about?
In the trailer, Suriya plays Sanjay Viswanath, who becomes a pistol shooting champion late in life. His son is suffering from a bone marrow problem, and Mamitha Baiju's character arrives as a donor. She also works as his assistant, and her energetic, mischievous nature slowly wins him over. Things get complicated when she confesses her love for him, kicking off the main drama. The trailer promises a mix of action, emotion, and family sentiment, but keeps the identity of the boy's mother a secret.
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A fun, family emotional ride
The trailer makes it clear that this is a proper family entertainer. The film looks colourful and has been shot on a grand scale with beautiful locations. The music is also quite catchy. Some dialogues are funny, while others are really heart-touching. Overall, 'Viswanath & Sons' seems like a fun and emotional rollercoaster, perfect for a family outing this Independence Day. The trailer looks promising, but we'll have to wait and see how the movie turns out.
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