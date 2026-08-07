The trailer makes it clear that this is a proper family entertainer. The film looks colourful and has been shot on a grand scale with beautiful locations. The music is also quite catchy. Some dialogues are funny, while others are really heart-touching. Overall, 'Viswanath & Sons' seems like a fun and emotional rollercoaster, perfect for a family outing this Independence Day. The trailer looks promising, but we'll have to wait and see how the movie turns out.