A prayer meet was held for veteran actor Pradeep Ram Singh Rawat, who died at 74 from blood cancer. Known for films like Ghajini and Lagaan, the actor was paid an emotional tribute by his son, family, and colleagues from the film industry.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7 (ANI): The family, friends and colleagues of veteran actor Pradeep Ram Singh Rawat gathered on Thursday for a prayer meet to remember the actor, who passed away at the age of 74 after a rapid battle with blood cancer.

Known for his memorable performances in films such as Ghajini, Lagaan, Sarfarosh, and Chhaava, Pradeep Rawat left behind a body of work that earned him love across Hindi, Telugu and Tamil cinema.

'Man of Honour': Son's Emotional Tribute

Speaking to ANI, his son Vikramaditya Singh Rawat paid an emotional tribute to his father. Calling him a man of "honour and respect," he said no words would ever be enough to describe what his father meant to him. "First of all, I would like to say that no matter how many words I speak about my father, they will always be less. He was a man of honour and respect. No matter how many times I pray to God, or if God asks me what kind of father I wanted, I will always take his name."

Vikramaditya also spoke about the actor's final days and recalled how what initially seemed like a minor health issue later turned serious. "Two months ago, he started having hiccups. He came home, and we thought it might be due to a minor infection. But as it continued to increase, we called the doctor home. When the doctor arrived, he said there could be a severe infection."

He added that despite several medicines, his father's condition did not improve. Sharing his promise to carry forward his father's legacy, Vikramaditya said: "The doctor prescribed several medicines, but unfortunately, none of them worked. He believed, and I believe too, that one day I will make his name proud. I will carry forward his legacy. I want to follow his legacy, and I want to make it even bigger."

Film Fraternity Mourns Loss of a 'Talented Performer'

Actor Raghubir Yadav also remembered Pradeep Rawat and said the veteran actor would always remain in people's hearts. Calling his loss a "very big" one for the film industry, he said, "...he will always remain in our minds and in our hearts. Whoever has worked with him will never forget him."

"What more can I say at this time? There is a lot of pain, and the film industry has lost a very big actor, a very intelligent actor and a truly talented performer. But he will always live in everyone's memories. He will always be remembered," he added.

Mukesh Rishi on Their 'Sarfarosh' Journey

Actor Mukesh Rishi, who shared the screen with Pradeep Rawat in several films, also looked back at their long association. Remembering how their journey began with 'Sarfarosh,' he spoke about the bond they built over the years. "The journey of both of us started with Sarfarosh, where we first met and got to know each other. Later, when I moved to the South, Pradeep also came there. We worked on several films together and got the opportunity to spend a lot of time with each other."

"We used to talk a lot. He had his own unique way and style of expressing himself. Whenever there was a gap between our meetings, whenever we met again, it felt like all those missing moments were filled."

Pradeep Rawat is survived by his wife, Kalyani Rawat, and son Vikramaditya Rawat. The actor was widely known for his performances in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil films, with memorable roles in Sarfarosh, Lagaan, Sye, Naayak, Ghajini and most recently Chhaava, where he played Yesaji Kank. (ANI)