The trailer of Suriya-starrer 'Vishwanath and Sons' is out. The film follows Suriya as an international pistol shooter in his 40s chasing his dreams, while also focusing on family relationships, personal growth and an age-gap romance.

The trailer of Suriya-starrer 'Vishwanath and Sons' is finally out, giving audiences a glimpse of the upcoming family drama directed by Venky Atluri.

An Inspirational Story of a Man in His 40s

The film follows the journey of a man in his 40s who refuses to give up on his dreams and continues to chase them despite the challenges in his way. The trailer introduces Suriya as Sanjay Vishwanath, an international pistol shooter who is still working towards his career goals even in his 40s. Along with his sporting journey, the film also focuses on family relationships, personal growth and an age-gap romance. Mamitha Baiju plays the female lead, while Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon are seen in important roles.

Grand Audio Launch Boosts Excitement

The trailer comes just days after Suriya received a grand welcome from fans at the audio launch of Vishwanath and Sons in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Thousands of fans gathered at the venue, cheering for the actor as excitement around the film continued to grow ahead of its release. #VishwanathandSons Trailer Tamil ▶️ https://t.co/ivJGAheNLr Telugu ▶️ https://t.co/JDBH11mcdZ See you all in cinemas on August 14th!#VASTrailer #VASonAUG14th #VenkyAtluri @gvprakash @NimishRavi @_mamithabaiju @realradikaa akka @TandonRaveena @SitharaEnts @vamsi84… — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) August 7, 2026

Director Venky Atluri, music composer GV Prakash Kumar and the rest of the cast were also present at the event, where the film's music was unveiled. The strong response from fans also follows the success of Suriya's recent film Karuppu, adding to the excitement for Vishwanath and Sons.

Release Date and Future Projects

Directed by Venky Atluri, Vishwanath and Sons is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on August 14.

After Vishwanath and Sons, Suriya is expected to star in director Jithu Madhavan's next film, tentatively titled S47. He also has another project with director TJ Gnanavel, backed by Hombale Films, along with several other films currently in development.