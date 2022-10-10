Uunchai Poster: Amitabh Bachchan’s character poster out on the occasion of actor’s 80th birthday

A brand-new poster for Amitabh Bachchan's next movie Uunchai, which also features Boman Irani and Anupam Kher, has been released online. Take a look

Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar most recently appeared in Goodbye, is getting ready for the premiere of Uunchai, another intriguing movie. The movie is slated for release the following month, and the producers have already unveiled a few posters that have fans giddy with anticipation. Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher play the leading characters in the film. Amitabh Bachchan recently published a new movie poster introducing his character, much to the joy of his admirers.

Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a new Uunchai poster on social media, showcasing his on-screen persona, Amit Shrivastava. On the one hand, Amitabh Bachchan is shown in a dapper persona in a luxurious setting.

Also Read: Rekha's net worth: Properties, Gold, yearly income, family, real name and more

In contrast, a picture of his character from the movie depicts him with snow-burned skin, standing in the midst of ice mountains, and gazing upward with hope and ambition in his eyes. Amitabh Bachchan stated that this movie is very precious to him in his caption. Amitabh Bachchan stated in his character introduction that the movie honours friendship and life.

“This one from @rajshrifilms is special ..Meet me as Amit Shrivastava in #Uunchai on 11.11.22 .. This film by #SoorajBarjatya celebrates life and friendship .. Save The Date for @uunchaithemovie,” wrote Amitabh Bachchan. Take a look at the poster below.

Also Read: Filmfare Awards South 2022: Allu Arjun to Sai Pallavi, check out the complete winners list

This year's Friendship Day saw the debut of the movie Uunchai's initial poster, which featured the mountain-climbing silhouettes of Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani. They were shown seated in front of snow-covered mountains in another image that Big B released a few weeks ago. “Proud to bring to you the second poster of our film Uunchai. Come watch me and my friends Anupam Kher and Boman Irani celebrate friendship, adventure and life with your friends and family,” wrote Amitabh Bachchan.

Uunchai, which stars Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Sarika, Neena Gupta, and Amitabh Bachchan, also promises significant turns from Danny Denzongpa and Nafisa Ali Sodhi. Sooraj Barjatya, directing Uunchai for Rajshri Productions.

With this movie, the director, who previously helmed Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, Hum Saath Saath Hain, among others, makes a comeback to the director's chair after a seven-year absence. The movie is slated to premiere on November 11th, 2022.