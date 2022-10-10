Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uunchai Poster: Amitabh Bachchan’s character poster out on the occasion of actor’s 80th birthday

    A brand-new poster for Amitabh Bachchan's next movie Uunchai, which also features Boman Irani and Anupam Kher, has been released online. Take a look
     

    Uunchai Poster Amitabh Bachchan character poster out on the occasion of actor 80th birthday RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 10, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

    Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar most recently appeared in Goodbye, is getting ready for the premiere of Uunchai, another intriguing movie. The movie is slated for release the following month, and the producers have already unveiled a few posters that have fans giddy with anticipation. Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher play the leading characters in the film. Amitabh Bachchan recently published a new movie poster introducing his character, much to the joy of his admirers.

    Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a new Uunchai poster on social media, showcasing his on-screen persona, Amit Shrivastava. On the one hand, Amitabh Bachchan is shown in a dapper persona in a luxurious setting. 

    Also Read: Rekha's net worth: Properties, Gold, yearly income, family, real name and more

    In contrast, a picture of his character from the movie depicts him with snow-burned skin, standing in the midst of ice mountains, and gazing upward with hope and ambition in his eyes. Amitabh Bachchan stated that this movie is very precious to him in his caption. Amitabh Bachchan stated in his character introduction that the movie honours friendship and life.

    “This one from @rajshrifilms is special ..Meet me as Amit Shrivastava in #Uunchai on 11.11.22 .. This film by #SoorajBarjatya celebrates life and friendship .. Save The Date for @uunchaithemovie,” wrote Amitabh Bachchan. Take a look at the poster below.

    Also Read: Filmfare Awards South 2022: Allu Arjun to Sai Pallavi, check out the complete winners list

    This year's Friendship Day saw the debut of the movie Uunchai's initial poster, which featured the mountain-climbing silhouettes of Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani. They were shown seated in front of snow-covered mountains in another image that Big B released a few weeks ago. “Proud to bring to you the second poster of our film Uunchai. Come watch me and my friends Anupam Kher and Boman Irani celebrate friendship, adventure and life with your friends and family,” wrote Amitabh Bachchan.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Uunchai (@uunchaithemovie)

    Uunchai, which stars Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Sarika, Neena Gupta, and Amitabh Bachchan, also promises significant turns from Danny Denzongpa and Nafisa Ali Sodhi. Sooraj Barjatya, directing Uunchai for Rajshri Productions.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Uunchai (@uunchaithemovie)

    With this movie, the director, who previously helmed Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, Hum Saath Saath Hain, among others, makes a comeback to the director's chair after a seven-year absence. The movie is slated to premiere on November 11th, 2022.

     

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2022, 12:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Beware The Yellow Gangs will be here on November 11

    Beware! The Yellow Gangs will be here on November 11

    Hollywood Inside pics of Game of Thrones star Lena Headey Italy wedding with Marc Menchaca Sophie Turner Peter Dinklage in attendance drb

    Inside pics of Game of Thrones star Lena Headey’s Italy wedding with Marc Menchaca; Sophie Turner attends

    Filmfare Awards South 2022 complete winners list drb

    Filmfare Awards South 2022: Allu Arjun to Sai Pallavi, check out the complete winners list

    Godfather box office Collections for Chiranjeevi starrer record drop on Sunday drb

    Godfather Box Office: Collections for Chiranjeevi-starrer record drop on Sunday

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcome twin boys; couple share photos of Uyir and Ulagam

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcome twins; baby boys named Uyir and Ulagam

    Recent Stories

    Lufthansa bans Apple AirTags from luggage classifies it as dangerous gcw

    Lufthansa bans Apple AirTags from luggage, classifies it as 'dangerous'

    TS ICET 2022 Counseling Phase 1 certificate verification to commence today; know details here - adt

    TS ICET 2022 Counseling Phase 1 certificate verification to commence today; know details here

    Beware The Yellow Gangs will be here on November 11

    Beware! The Yellow Gangs will be here on November 11

    football english premier league EPL 2022-23: Liverpool is not in the title race - Jurgen Klopp after Arsenal defeat-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'Liverpool is not in the title race' - Jurgen Klopp after Arsenal defeat

    World Mental Health Day 2022: 'Dear Zindagi' to 'My Name Is Khan, 5 films to watch on the occasion sur

    World Mental Health Day 2022: 'Dear Zindagi' to 'My Name Is Khan, 5 films to watch on the occasion

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2md ODI: My strength is to hit sixes - Ishan Kishan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'My strength is to hit sixes' - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: It is okay I am not selected for ICC T20 World Cup - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'It's okay I'm not selected for ICC T20 World Cup' - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    90th indian air force day Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again snt

    IAF@90: Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with qatar World Cup 2022 official ball al rihla will stun you snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with World Cup 2022 official ball will stun you

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Video Icon