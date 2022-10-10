Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rekha's net worth: Properties, Gold, yearly income, family, real name and more

    First Published Oct 10, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Rekha turns 68 today, October 10. So, let's look at her family, net worth, properties and more. Rekha started her career as a child artist in 1958 before making her debut with Sawan Bhadon 12 years later.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    68-year-old Rekha is one of the most talented actors in Indian film industry. She has won a National Award for Best Actress performance in Umrao Jaan. Here we tell you about her net worth and income.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Rekha aka Bhanurekha Ganesan, was born in Madras, (Chennai) on October 10, 1954. Her mother is Pushpavalli, and her father was a popular South actor Gemini Ganeshan. Rekha started her career as a child artist in 1958 before making her debut with Sawan Bhadon 12 years later.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Over the course of her more than 54-year career, Rekha appeared in over 192 films. Rekha has received three Filmfare Awards, including two for Best Actress and one each for Best Supporting Actress. For her performance in the 1981 film Umrao Jaan, she received the National Film Award for Best Actress.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    According to Republic TV, Rekha’s net worth is around $40 Million, and she gets 65 lakh rupees annually as salary and allowances. Her secondary source of income is brand promotion, in addition to performing. For brand promotion, she charges between 5 and 6 crores.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Rekha was once married to businessman Mukesh Aggarwal in 1990. After a year, he committed suicide. She was also rumored to be married to actor Vinod Mehra, but the reports was later denied. Currently, Rekha resides in Mumbai's Bandra district.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Since 2012, Rekha has been a member of the Rajya Sabha and also been awarded the Padma Shri, the 4th highest civilian award given by the Government of India.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Rekha has an amazing collection of expensive Kajeevaram sarees and gold jewellery. One of the most-paid actresses of her day was Rekha. She is reputed to be a prudent spender of money. She has saved a lot of money thus far because of this. Also Read: Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra to set for marriage?

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The actress lives in a bungalow located at Bandra’s bandstand in Mumbai with Shah Rukh Khan and Farhan Akhtar as her neighbours. Besides that, she has many properties in Mumbai and South India, which she has given away for rent. Also Read: Monster Trailer Out: Post Pulimurugan's success, Mohanlal reunion with Vysakh

