Urfi Javed shows cleavage in cut-out pantsuit; fans ask these questions [VIDEO]

Urfi Javed who has been a part of Bigg Boss OTT, makes headlines for her attires. She grabs the limelight because of her dressing sense, and this time it was the same. A video clip of the actress surfaced online where she was criticised for the outfit that she had worn.

A celebrity photographer named Viral Bhayani posted the clip where Urfi was seen walking inside a room. Although it was not well received by her fans. There is not a particular word to describe what the dress was but many addressed it as cut-out-pant-suit. The actor was seen carrying the suit very well and was not even spared online. Users asked her, "Who makes her weird clothes?" Another user called her "an attention seeker". A third user said that she needed to be given nice clothes or be given a needle and a handle.

She is one of the few stars known for her sartorial picks and is very active on her gram. She keeps posting stunning photos and videos. However, she ignores the trolls and lives life the way she wants. Although, earlier today, Urfi had posted a video clip where she had shown her jaw-dropping makeover. She had captioned the video as, "If given a chance, would you still be loving the same life lol high you're living right now?"

The clip shows that Urfi had worn a coloured pyjama and slippers. It also shows that she had also worn a turquoise coloured cut through attire that had a zip-open in the front. She was once again trolled for her sexy look. The clip showed Urfi transforming into a diva but as soon as internet users saw the same, she was trolled. They dropped mean and cheap comments and also schooled Urfi to dress properly. What do you think about Urfi's dressing sense?

