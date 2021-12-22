  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Urfi Javed shows cleavage in cut-out pantsuit; fans ask these questions [VIDEO]

    Urfi Javed who has been a part of Bigg Boss OTT  makes headlines for her sartorial picks. She grabs the limelight because of her dressing sense, and today was one such similar occasion where she was questioned for her attire.

    Urfi Javed shows cleavage in cut-out pantsuit; fans ask these questions [VIDEO] SCJ
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 22, 2021, 5:43 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Urfi Javed who has been a part of Bigg Boss OTT, makes headlines for her attires. She grabs the limelight because of her dressing sense, and this time it was the same. A video clip of the actress surfaced online where she was criticised for the outfit that she had worn.

    A celebrity photographer named  Viral Bhayani posted the clip where Urfi was seen walking inside a room. Although it was not well received by her fans. There is not a particular word to describe what the dress was but many addressed it as cut-out-pant-suit. The actor was seen carrying the suit very well and was not even spared online. Users asked her, "Who makes her weird clothes?" Another user called her "an attention seeker". A third user said that she needed to be given nice clothes or be given a needle and a handle.

    She is one of the few stars known for her sartorial picks and is very active on her gram. She keeps posting stunning photos and videos. However, she ignores the trolls and lives life the way she wants. Although, earlier today, Urfi had posted a video clip where she had shown her jaw-dropping makeover. She had captioned the video as, "If given a chance, would you still be loving the same life lol high you're living right now?"

    Also read: Oops, she did it again! Urfi Javed's fashion sense hangs on a hook in this bizarre pink satin skirt (See Pics)

    The clip shows that Urfi had worn a coloured pyjama and slippers. It also shows that she had also worn a turquoise coloured cut through attire that had a zip-open in the front. She was once again trolled for her sexy look. The clip showed Urfi transforming into a diva but as soon as internet users saw the same, she was trolled. They dropped mean and cheap comments and also schooled Urfi to dress properly. What do you think about Urfi's dressing sense?

    Also read: Urfi Javed goes braless, poses in middle of Mumbai street; diva gets trolled (Pictures)
     

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2021, 5:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Kareena Kapoor Khan missing family Christmas lunch party due to COVID-19 quarantine? SCJ

    Is Kareena Kapoor Khan missing family Christmas lunch party due to COVID-19 quarantine?

    Oscars 2022 India's Pebbles out of race; now all hopes on documentary Writing With Fire RCB

    Oscars 2022: India's Pebbles out of race; now all hopes on documentary ‘Writing With Fire’ (Details Inside)

    Ahead of 83 release Kapil Dev recalls his experience of lifting the World cup in 1983 RCB

    Ahead of 83 release Kapil Dev recalls his experience of lifting the World cup in 1983

    Tiger Shroff suffers eye injury, read complete details inside SCJ

    Tiger Shroff suffers eye injury, read complete details inside

    Ranveer Singh played 4 hrs of cricket every day for six months to fit in Kapil Dev's shoes YCB

    Ranveer Singh played 4 hrs of cricket every day for six months to fit in Kapil Dev's shoes

    Recent Stories

    Madras High Court fumes over advocate's 'vulgar activity' with woman during virtual court hearing

    Madras High Court fumes over advocate's 'vulgar activity' with woman during virtual court hearing

    I would see negative stories about Pakistan in International Cricket Council (ICC) offices notice boards - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Faisal Hasnain-ayh

    Pakistan cricket CEO admits country's reputation and perception a problem

    Sara Ali Khan might upset Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone with THIS statement RCB

    Sara Ali Khan might upset Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone with THIS statement

    Akhilesh Yadav wife Dimple Yadav fully vaccinated tests positive for COVID gcw

    Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav, fully vaccinated, tests positive for COVID

    SpaceX delivers Christmas gifts including turkey cake and more to astronauts in space gcw

    SpaceX delivers Christmas gifts, including turkey, cake and more, to astronauts in space

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Always think about your defensive organisation; defence wins you titles - KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic before CFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Always think about your defensive organisation; defence wins you titles - KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United DC: ATKMB has a lot of ambition, I'm happy to be here - Juan Ferrando on NEUFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB has a lot of ambition, I'm happy to be here - Juan Ferrando on NEUFC win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 37): ATK Mohun Bagan struggles past NorthEast United 3-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 37): ATK Mohun Bagan struggles past NorthEast United 3-2

    Video Icon
    India tests next-generation surface-to-surface missile Pralay

    India tests next-generation surface-to-surface missile Pralay

    Video Icon
    10 easy-to-follow tips to avoid weight gain this holiday season christmas new year

    10 easy-to-follow tips to avoid weight gain this holiday season

    Video Icon