Oops, she did it again! Urfi Javed's fashion sense hangs on a hook in this bizarre pink satin skirt (See Pics)

Urfi Javed never fails to surprise one with her weird fashion sense. Whether it is on the streets of Mumbai, at the airport or on her Instagram posts, Urvi Javed has always been a point of discussion for her outfits. And she did it again when she was snapped in Andheri on Tuesday.



Urfi Javed is not new to wearing atrocious outfits for her day outs. The Bigg Boss OTT fame has multiple times made headlines for her ghastly fashion choice that puts the fashion police in a coma. Urfi Javed has continued her spree of wearing bizarre clothes as he was seen in an outfit that resembles a combination of blouse and skirt, but the cuts make us wonder what exactly is it?

While at a shoot in Andheri on Tuesday, Urfi Javed wore a satin skirt and a blouse with her hair pulled in a long-pleated braid. The bubble gum pink skirt had a triangle cut on the left side and below the waist, followed by a long slit.

A small brooch holds the triangle just in place, giving a sneak peek of her left lower abdominal quadrant. The off-white satin blouse, on the other hand, has full sleeves, a big collar, a button to put it together and a string at the end that seems to hold the blouse from the back.

This is not the first time that Urvi Javed has worn a wacky and bizarre dress. In fact, Urvi Javed stands synonymous with bizarre fashion sense. She had previously worn a black cutout dress that resembled exactly like the Kendal Jenner. While Kendal Jenner aced the look, Urfi Javed failed at it miserably. ALSO READ: Urfi Javed gets trolled for her dress; here is what netizens have to say