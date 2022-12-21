Urfi Javed lashes out at MP Sushil Kumar Modi for his derogatory remarks on same-sex marriages - READ ON

Urfi Javed is known for being bold and is never fond of mincing her words on social media. This time, the stunning reality TV star and style icon has bashed MP Sushil Kumar Modi for his orthodox remarks on same-sex marriages.

While trolling is a part of the celebrity culture nowadays. Sometimes even a small comment or statement uttered by any politician or celeb is enough to spark off a war of words on social media. This war often happens between a celebrity and the said politician. Something similar also happened here.

It so happened that former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and current BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi spoke up against the concept of same-sex marriages. It has made the quintessential fashion icon and TV personality Urfi Javed angry and miffed at him. The MP in the Rajya Sabha on Monday said that legalizing same-sex marriages in our country will cause "complete havoc" in the country. He added that marriages, are considered sacred in India. He went on to say that marriage is meant only for biological men and women. The politician also spoke about the Hindu religion and Muslim law.

Reacting to a news report about his comments, Urfi Javed took to her official Instagram account. She posted a note and wrote, "So you wanna force people to marry someone they don't like and be unhappy because you think it's unnatural? In Ancient Hinduism, lesbians, gays and, transgenders were not only accepted, but also allowed to be married!. Go learn about your religion first. Don't force your personal agendas on people."

She also posted a follow-up note to humiliate the BJP leader. She added, "People should be allowed to marry, love, and have consensual sex with whoever they want to without any interference from anyone. If you're not harming anyone, or inciting violence, what's the f***ing problem? Stop forcing your viewpoints and agendas on other people. Live and let live."

Her note also mentioned, "Also, let me tell you, there's like 70% increase in rape cases in India since 2005. 70 f***ing % (the % might be higher as most rape cases go unreported). Why not do something about that? These politicians are only trying to divert you guys from the real issues. Rape cases take forever to get justice. Also, getting a bail in rape cases is easy peesy. Why not talk about that? What not do something about that?".