Liv Morgan was in the middle of a key storyline on RAW when disaster struck. During her match with Kairi Sane on June 16, she appeared to injure her shoulder and had to exit the ring. Medical staff rushed in, and the match was quickly called off. WWE confirmed that she would need surgery, and all planned feuds, including one with IYO SKY and possible involvement in the upcoming Evolution PLE were scrapped.