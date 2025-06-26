When Fate Struck Hard: 5 WWE Injuries That Derailed Big Plans
Injuries can alter careers and kill momentum in an instant. Here’s a look at five WWE stars who got hurt right when the spotlight was brightest.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
John Cena's dream clash with The Undertaker gets cancelled
At WrestleMania 32, the WWE Universe was bracing for a showdown between two legends, John Cena and The Undertaker. It was hyped to be a major clash, but it all fell apart when Cena suffered a torn rotator cuff in late 2015. After undergoing surgery in January, he was ruled out for the grand stage. In his absence, WWE moved to Shane McMahon, but the anticipated feud with The Deadman was lost for good.
Finn Balor's historic moment turns bittersweet
In 2016, Finn Balor became the first-ever WWE Universal Champion after defeating Seth Rollins at SummerSlam. But the celebration was short-lived. Balor had torn his labrum and dislocated his shoulder mid-match. The following night on RAW, he was forced to relinquish the title. A six-month recovery followed, but his upward momentum never quite recovered.
Daniel Bryan’s fairytale title win undone by injury
WrestleMania 30 was the start of Daniel Bryan’s incredible underdog story. He won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the main event, sending fans into a frenzy. But the victory was soon overshadowed by reality, as a neck issue led to surgery, and by June, Bryan had to vacate the title. A potential feud with Brock Lesnar was dropped, leaving fans to wonder what might’ve been had he stayed healthy.
Liv Morgan's shoulder injury forces major rewrites
Liv Morgan was in the middle of a key storyline on RAW when disaster struck. During her match with Kairi Sane on June 16, she appeared to injure her shoulder and had to exit the ring. Medical staff rushed in, and the match was quickly called off. WWE confirmed that she would need surgery, and all planned feuds, including one with IYO SKY and possible involvement in the upcoming Evolution PLE were scrapped.
Mr. Kennedy’s misdiagnosed injury derails his main event shot
Back in 2007, Mr. Kennedy was WWE’s Money in the Bank holder and set for a major push. The plan was for him to cash in and become World Heavyweight Champion. But a misdiagnosed triceps injury led to WWE pulling the plug. Kennedy had to drop the briefcase to Edge, who went on to win the title. Ironically, the injury turned out to be minor. The mistake cost Kennedy a career-defining opportunity.