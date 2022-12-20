Pooja Hegde's chemistry with these Pan-Indian superstars is totally unmissable

The 'Radhe Shyam' fame South industry diva and actress Pooja Hegde has given some of the biggest pan-Indian hit songs like Arabic Kuthu with Thalapathy Vijay from Beast, Butta Bomma, and Seeti Maar with Allu Arjun from DJ, Aashiqui Aa Gayi with Prabhas from Radhe Shyam and so on.

Pooja Hegde is one of the few actors to have shared the screen with the biggest Pan-Indian superstars of the film industry. She pulls it off masterfully each time by proving her versatility as an actress with her portrayal of different characters with perfection and finesse.

Fans have loved her pairing with some of the top-most stars so far. It is best evident and visible in the chartbuster songs she appears in. The actor unquestionably makes it a point to make it a hit by matching the chemistry, understanding, and synchronization with nearly all of the Pan-Indian superstars, be it, Ranveer Singh, for Sun Zara from Cirkus, Butta Bomma with Allu Arjun, Arabic Kuthu with Thalapathy Vijay and also in Aashiqui Aa Gayi alongside Prabhas.

Pooja, a Pan India Star herself, is renowned for elevating each song she appears in with her additional glitz. Talking about her most recent track, Sun Zara, from her upcoming mad comedy Cirkus, the actor has had all the eyes fixed on her. Taking us back to the era of 60s, Pooja definitely stole the show with her flawless moves and captivating looks with her standout chiffon sarees and hairstyles from that golden era. She is setting another fashion trend by bringing the 60s style back. In addition to the croon-worthy romantic number, the song is also a visual treat to the eyes of fans. Sun Zara, has been beautifully shot in two different locales.

Pooja Hegde is one of the biggest names down South. She is a quintessential icon, which needs no introduction. The spunky and nuanced actress has won the hearts of fans down South for the past eight years. Some career-best performances by Pooja include Oka Laila Kosam, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Aravinda Sametha Veer Raghava, Duvvada Jagannadham, Maharshi, Gaddalakonda Ganesh, Housefull 4 and Most Eligible Bachelor.

After working her charm in South films, Pooja has geared up to make audiences fall in love with her acting chops in one of the most discussed and awaited bollywood biggie of the year, Cirkus. Cirkus is a mad comic-caper film, which has gotten directed by the prominent filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The film is the first-time collaboration between Rohit Shetty and Pooja Hegde. It is the third time collaboration between Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh. Pooja Hegde has a busy next year with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan, SSMB 28 with Mahesh Babu, and a few more unannounced projects.