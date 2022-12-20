Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kantara star Rishab Shetty opens up about changes in his life after the film's success

    While 2022 was a mixed year for many in the Bollywood industry, this has not been the scenario for Rishab Shetty. In a sit-down interview with a reputed entertainment publication, Rishab Shetty opens up about the changes in his life after the unexpected megalomaniac success of Kantara: A Legend.

    Kantara star Rishab Shetty opens up about changes in his life after the film's success vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Dec 20, 2022, 4:47 PM IST

    The prominent and renowned Kannada actor and filmmaker Rishab Shetty is known for his critical and commercial blockbuster Kantara: A Legend, which shook the Indian cinema in 2022. Rishab has directed and also acted as the main lead in the film. Kantara is about traditional Bhoota Kola katha that is an integral part, of Karnataka's rich cultural heritage and folklore.

    For those unaware, Rishab Shetty's first role was in the Kannada film Tuglak. He then directed the iconic Kannada film Kirik Party in 2016, which became one of the biggest hits in Kollywood. Then he also directed the Kannada film Sarkaari Hiriya Praathamika Shaale, Kaasaragodu, Koduge: Raamanna Rai. The film was a huge success at the box office. For this specific film, Rishab Shetty also received National Film Award for the Best Children's film at the 66th National Film Awards. Then he also debuted as a male lead in Kannada film Bell Bottom. The movie was a huge commercial success. Furthermore, Rishab's portrayal of Hari in the 2021 hit Kannada film, Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana proved his mettle and versatility as a star apart from being a filmmaker.

    ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor starrer KUTTEY trailer gives glimpses of a dark satirical comedy

    Finally, in 2022, Rishab Shetty collaborated with the Hombale Films banner, and brought to Indian screens the highly anticipated drama film Kantara: A Legend. Kantara broke all the records and benchmarks created by many films, and became the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time. Initially, the film released in the Kannada language. But after receiving many rave and critically acclaimed reviews at the box office, Kantara became a pan-Indian film. The film, was released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam languages in theatres all across our country. 

    The movie received nationwide love and applause. Kantara created waves all over India. The biggest of Bollywood stars and Tollywood actors applauded Kantara and Shetty's brilliant performance as a protagonist and director.

    ALSO READ: Are Rohit Saraf and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan aka Devi about to share screen space?

    In a recent sit-down interview with a reputed entertainment publication, Rishab Shetty opened up on how his life has changed after the success of Kantara. Shedding some light on the same, Rishab said, "Nothing has changed for me after Kantara. And it will not. It will always stay the same. Whenever I start working on my next film, I will start it exactly how I did Kantara. I have always believed in starting from scratch. I only bring the idea of success to my heart but do not let it go to my mind." Rishab Shetty's upcoming films include Bell Bottom 2 and Kantara 2.

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2022, 4:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football ARG vs FRA, Argentina vs France Watching Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in real was unreal - Kartik Aaryan on his Qatar World Cup 2022 travel diaries-ayh

    'Watching Messi and Mbappe in real was unreal' - Kartik Aaryan on his Qatar World Cup 2022 travel diaries

    Arjun Kapoor starrer KUTTEY trailer gives glimpses of a dark satirical comedy vma

    Arjun Kapoor starrer KUTTEY trailer gives glimpses of a dark satirical comedy

    Are Rohit Saraf & Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, aka Devi, about to share screen space? vma

    Are Rohit Saraf and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan aka Devi about to share screen space?

    Bholaa Ajay Devgn shares his intense first look; film is the Hindi remake of Tamil hit Kaithi RBA

    Bholaa: Ajay Devgn shares his intense first look; film is the Hindi remake of Tamil hit Kaithi

    Amber Heard Johnny Depp Case: A Glance at four key points from her statement vma

    Amber Heard Johnny Depp Case: A Glance at four key points from her statement

    Recent Stories

    iPhone 12 Mini for Rs 16499 on Flipkart Know how to grab Apple smartphone gcw

    iPhone 12 Mini for Rs 16,499 on Flipkart? Know how to grab Apple smartphone

    football qatar 2022 Memes carpet bomb Lionel Messi Argentina stars after escaping disaster during World Cup celebration parade snt

    A Messi end! Memes carpet bomb Argentina stars after escaping disaster during World Cup celebration parade

    Centre strikes den of misinformation on YouTube; exposes three channels spreading fake news: Report AJR

    Centre strikes den of misinformation on YouTube; exposes three channels spreading fake news: Report

    Bhojpuri SEXY actress Namrata Malla shows off her cleavage in bikini RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY actress Namrata Malla shows off her cleavage in bikini, recreates Deepika’s ‘Besharam Rang'

    Amid Kharge's 'dog' remark, Madhya Pradesh minister questions Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi sacrifices AJR

    Amid Kharge's 'dog' remark, Madhya Pradesh minister questions Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi sacrifices

    Recent Videos

    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon
    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Video Icon