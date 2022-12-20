Kantara star Rishab Shetty opens up about changes in his life after the film's success

While 2022 was a mixed year for many in the Bollywood industry, this has not been the scenario for Rishab Shetty. In a sit-down interview with a reputed entertainment publication, Rishab Shetty opens up about the changes in his life after the unexpected megalomaniac success of Kantara: A Legend.

The prominent and renowned Kannada actor and filmmaker Rishab Shetty is known for his critical and commercial blockbuster Kantara: A Legend, which shook the Indian cinema in 2022. Rishab has directed and also acted as the main lead in the film. Kantara is about traditional Bhoota Kola katha that is an integral part, of Karnataka's rich cultural heritage and folklore.

For those unaware, Rishab Shetty's first role was in the Kannada film Tuglak. He then directed the iconic Kannada film Kirik Party in 2016, which became one of the biggest hits in Kollywood. Then he also directed the Kannada film Sarkaari Hiriya Praathamika Shaale, Kaasaragodu, Koduge: Raamanna Rai. The film was a huge success at the box office. For this specific film, Rishab Shetty also received National Film Award for the Best Children's film at the 66th National Film Awards. Then he also debuted as a male lead in Kannada film Bell Bottom. The movie was a huge commercial success. Furthermore, Rishab's portrayal of Hari in the 2021 hit Kannada film, Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana proved his mettle and versatility as a star apart from being a filmmaker.

Finally, in 2022, Rishab Shetty collaborated with the Hombale Films banner, and brought to Indian screens the highly anticipated drama film Kantara: A Legend. Kantara broke all the records and benchmarks created by many films, and became the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time. Initially, the film released in the Kannada language. But after receiving many rave and critically acclaimed reviews at the box office, Kantara became a pan-Indian film. The film, was released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam languages in theatres all across our country.

The movie received nationwide love and applause. Kantara created waves all over India. The biggest of Bollywood stars and Tollywood actors applauded Kantara and Shetty's brilliant performance as a protagonist and director.

In a recent sit-down interview with a reputed entertainment publication, Rishab Shetty opened up on how his life has changed after the success of Kantara. Shedding some light on the same, Rishab said, "Nothing has changed for me after Kantara. And it will not. It will always stay the same. Whenever I start working on my next film, I will start it exactly how I did Kantara. I have always believed in starting from scratch. I only bring the idea of success to my heart but do not let it go to my mind." Rishab Shetty's upcoming films include Bell Bottom 2 and Kantara 2.