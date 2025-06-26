Cristiano Ronaldo signs a two-year extension with Al Nassr until 2027, reaffirming his commitment to Saudi football amid ownership talks and World Cup ambitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t done yet. Not with football, not with Al Nassr, and certainly not with chasing greatness. At 40, when most footballers are long retired or winding down, the Portuguese superstar has just signed a new two-year extension with Al Nassr, committing himself to the Riyadh-based club until 2027.

“A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let’s make history together,” Ronaldo posted on Instagram shortly after the news broke.

Minutes earlier, fans were treated to a cinematic teaser video posted by the club—Ronaldo, strolling calmly along a beach, gazing out at the waves, and declaring: “Al Nassr forever.”

For a man who has constantly pushed the boundaries of what an athlete can achieve, this moment felt deeply personal—quiet, grounded, and full of purpose.

Cristiano Ronaldo: Putting Rumours to Rest

Speculation had been swirling for weeks. After Al Nassr’s final game of the season ended in disappointment—a 3-2 loss to Al-Fateh—Ronaldo posted a cryptic message: “This chapter is over. The story? Still being written.”

Naturally, the football world erupted with guesses: Was he leaving Saudi Arabia? Would he return to Europe? Head to Brazil? Maybe join a Club World Cup side in the US?

But Ronaldo, as he’s done many times in his career, let the dust settle before setting the record straight. He’s staying. And not just staying—doubling down.

Cristiano Ronaldo: A Deal Beyond Football

This isn’t just a contract extension; it’s a statement. The new deal is reportedly worth 185 million euros per year—that breaks down to an eye-watering 550,000 euros per day. But perhaps more intriguingly, Ronaldo is said to be receiving a minority ownership stake in Al Nassr, giving him not just a place on the pitch, but a say in the boardroom.

This aligns with comments he made last year at the Globe Soccer Awards: “I'm not a coach. I'm never going to be a coach. President of the club? No. Maybe the owner of the club. If I will be the owner of the club, I will make things clear and adjust what I think is bad there.”

Now, that “maybe” is turning into reality.

Cristiano Ronaldo: Still Breaking Records at 40

While Al Nassr has yet to lift a major trophy since Ronaldo’s arrival in 2023, his individual performances have been nothing short of phenomenal. He ended last season as the Saudi Pro League’s top scorer with 35 goals, and he’s tallied an astonishing 93 goals in 105 appearances across all competitions.

His dream of reaching 1,000 career goals still lingers in the background. “One thousand goals is great, but if it doesn't come, I'm already the player in history with the most goals,” he said last year, reflecting the humility of a man who knows he’s already done more than enough—but still wants more.

Saudi Arabia’s Football Revolution

Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to stay also speaks volumes about the Saudi Pro League’s evolution. When he joined in 2023, the move was seen by some as the twilight phase of a glittering career. But what followed was a seismic shift—the league saw a flood of talent, world-class coaches, and billions in investment.

A source close to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which owns several top clubs including Al Nassr, put it simply: “Ronaldo's presence is a key factor in developing the Saudi league in the last two years and a half. He opens the door for elite and young players to come to Saudi Arabia.”

And that door isn’t closing anytime soon.

Looking Ahead: 2026 and 2034

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America fast approaching, Ronaldo may still have one final shot at international glory. And while Al Nassr does not feature in this year’s FIFA Club World Cup, several participating teams reportedly reached out with offers to bring him on board. He said no.

Why? Loyalty. Legacy. Maybe a sense of unfinished business.

Further down the road, Saudi Arabia will host the 2034 FIFA World Cup—a momentous occasion where Ronaldo’s role might not be on the field, but just as significant. Whether as a club owner, league ambassador, or national icon, his influence is expected to stretch well into the next decade.

A Story Still Being Written

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t just play football. He writes chapters—ones filled with comebacks, critics silenced, goals by the hundreds, and decisions that reshape leagues and nations. This latest chapter, in Riyadh, is more than just an extension of his career.

It’s a love letter to the game that made him a legend—and to the belief that, even at 40, the story isn’t over yet.