Image Credit : Getty

At Money in the Bank, Logan Paul teamed up with John Cena. Though their chemistry was shaky, Paul has reasons to side with Cena again. CM Punk eliminated him at the Royal Rumble, and Paul repaid that in Elimination Chamber, only to get pinned. Their score isn’t settled, and Paul showing up in Riyadh might be as much about vengeance as it is about backing his latest tag team partner.