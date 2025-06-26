Shubhanshu Shukla was officially welcomed on ISS by Axiom-4 crew with hugs and warmth. Axiom-4 mission commander Peggy Whitson gave astronaut pin to Shubhanshu Shukla, who has become 634th astronaut to travel to space.

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla was formally welcomed on board the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, making history as the first Indian to visit the space station. Shukla officially received Space Station pin from Axiom-4 mission commander Peggy Whitson, becoming astronaut number 634.

Shukla, along with three other astronauts from the Axiom-4 mission, entered the ISS after a smooth docking of the Dragon spacecraft with the station’s Harmony module.

Their arrival marked the end of a 28-hour journey around Earth. The capsule, named Grace, the fifth in SpaceX's Dragon series, docked at 4:01 pm IST over the North Atlantic Ocean. It took another two hours to complete power connections, communications links, and cabin pressure adjustments.

Shukla receives pin number 634

In a short ceremony aboard the ISS, Commander Peggy Whitson pinned Astronaut number 634 on Shubhanshu Shukla's suit, marking his official entry into the elite group of people who have been to space.

A video of the moment was shared via a NASA livestream on X, showing Shukla receiving warm hugs and handshakes from fellow astronauts aboard the ISS.

'Expectations surpassed by the view': Shukla's first message from space

In his first words from the ISS, Shukla described the moment as surreal. “I feel even better. My expectations have been surpassed by the view and the current crew,” he said, smiling. “Was looking forward to this. The crew made me feel welcome and opened their doors for us.”

He added, “It is a privileged moment to represent India in space. It’s an honour to see Earth from this vantage point.”

A milestone for India in space

Shubhanshu Shukla’s mission aboard the ISS marks a major milestone for India. Though Rakesh Sharma was the first Indian in space in 1984, this is the first time an Indian astronaut has visited the ISS, the largest human-made structure in space and a global hub for scientific experiments.

What's next for the Axiom-4 crew?

The four astronauts will now spend about 14 days on the space station, conducting science experiments and participating in technology demonstrations.

Shukla said he was excited about the days ahead and that this was just the beginning of a memorable journey.

“The next 14 days will be great,” he said. "It's a privilege to be among the few who have had chance to see Earth from this vantage point," astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla added.