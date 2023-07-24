Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uorfi Javed fights with man on 'moral policing' her over 'disrespectful outfit'; fans say 'it's her choice'

    Urfi aka Uorfi Javed was spotted in green colour backless dress at the airport today. Uorfi dealt with an eyewitness who commented on her attire during a paparazzi session on Monday. She stood up for herself and screamed at the man.

    Uorfi Javed's flamboyant and unique dress taste has made her the talk of the town since her 'Bigg Boss OTT' stint. Uorfi, on the other hand, is proud of her decisions and will not change them. Uorfi, a pap favourite, was sighted in Mumbai on July 24. A spectator began moral policing the actress as she mingled with the paparazzi. Uorfi, on the other hand, isn't one to be trifled with and promptly returned it.

    However, a man passes a disrespectful comment to her, leading to a verbal argument. The man in question said, ‘India ka naam kharab karti ho (You are giving India a bad name)". Urfi, dressed in a green, patterned backless gown, stood up to the man's remarks, and her fans rose in her support, condemning his actions and protecting the actress's right to respect and dignity.


    Uorfi Javed was photographed at the airport with a completely different look on July 20 night, after dyeing her hair pink before heading for Goa. An unnerving occurrence occurred before her trip could begin when a bunch of lads inside an aircraft accosted her.

    She recently posted a letter on her Instagram stories alleging that several males made 'nasty comments' about her while she was travelling. One of their buddies allegedly informed Urfi that his friends were inebriated when she went to confront them. "I was harassed while flying from Mumbai to Goa on one of the flights yesterday; the men in this video were saying nasty things, even teasing and calling me names." When challenged, one of them said that their buddies were inebriated. Being inebriated is no justification for misbehaving with women. Being inebriated is no justification for misbehaving with women. "Public figure YES, public property NO," wrote the actress.

    Urfi Javed is used to dealing with trolls. The social media phenomenon is frequently mocked for her outlandish and varied wardrobe choices. She recently came up about the lack of respect she receives, which has made some people wary of working with her. "I have achieved popularity?" Urfi asked in an interview with BBC World. Yes. Fame? Yes. Work? No. People don't like me. People don't want to work with me," and then added, "I scream attention." "I dress like that because I want to attract attention."

